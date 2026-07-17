Ram Kapoor claims Harshad Chopda ‘loves’ Shivangi Joshi: ‘He is unhealthy for her, she is using him’

Ram added, "Am I the only one who think Harshad is totally in love with Shivangi? I think it is unhealthy fom both sides. Shivangi knows that Harshad loves her and she uses it perfectly. He is very unhealthy for her. He is runinig her game. I will blame Harshad to expect a girl of her age to use a guy, who is such a nice guy, to use to her advantage. He is allowing this to happen."

During the latest episode, Ram Kapoor claimed that Harshad is 'in love' with Shivangi while speaking to other contestants on the show. He said, "Harshad is playing for Shivangi. He will remove himself if Shivangi is going to win the show. It is clear that he loves her but quietly. The way he cried for Shivangi that day made it clear."

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 has put the spotlight on Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi's relationship. The two, who have worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, have been close friends on the show, and audiences have also seen Harshad get angry over other contestants ill-treating Shivangi.

Fans react to Ram's claims Many fans did not agree with Ram's take on Harshad and Shivangi's equation. A fan wrote, "Ram saying Harshad is madly in love with Shivangi and would quit the show just to make her win. But weren’t you there when both Shivangi and Harshad clearly said they’re just friends, not lovers? Don’t overlook that." Another wrote, "That bond is so strong, everyone wants to break it."

Many, however, agreed with Ram. A comment pointed out how Shilpa Shinde had made the same observation long ago, "Finally the whole house is back bitching about them. Shilpa is saying the same thing on face without being friend or coy to her.." Another comment added, "Why are they acting like a married couple? 😭🤣."

Another fan shared how Harshad admitted liking Shivangi to Shreya Kalra. The comment read, "Shreya: "Do you like Shivangi? Harshad: "Who doesn't like her?❤️ The way he explained his feelings... I really think he likes her. Bro is in love."

Another fan joked, "I'm convinced Ekta had the easiest job convincing Harshad to do Lock Upp. All she had to say was, "Shivangi is coming too" and he probably said yes in the blink of an eye."