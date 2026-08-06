‘Just playing my game’: Shreya Kalra explains evicting Shivangi Joshi to Harshad Chopda after Lock Upp win
The contestants of Lock Upp met at an after-party where Shreya Kalra was seen speaking to Harshad Chopda. Here's what happened.
The grand finale of Netflix’s reality show Lock Upp streamed on Wednesday evening, with Shreya Kalra emerging as the winner. Shivangi Joshi was among the top 2, and most of the other contestants could also be seen rooting for her. At the after-party, Shreya was spotted talking to Shivangi’s friend, Harshad Chopda, and explaining her game to him.
Shreya Kalra says ‘just playing my game’ to Harshad Chopda
Farah Khan hosted a bash at her home, attended by co-host Riteish Deshmukh, producer Ektaa Kapoor, and the Lock Upp contestants. In a video from the bash, Shreya, Shivangi, and Harshad are seen dancing to Kisi Disco Mein Jaayen. Towards the end of the video, as Shivangi continues the revelry, Harshad and Shreya are seen chatting. After a polite hug, Shreya could be seen telling Harshad, “All good, na? I was just playing my game.” He seems to assure her that everything is alright.
This comes after the finale, when a jury of celebrities and journalists, along with the ex-contestants and the hosts, voted to select a winner. After Shreya got the most votes, her friend Shilpa Shinde broke down in tears. Most of the contestants could be seen crowding around Shivangi, with only a few, like Madhuri Grover, standing by the winner. Madhuri was also close to Shivangi and Shilpa, but they voted to eliminate her from the show over a disagreement. However, she supported Shreya during the finale.
Why did Shreya Kalra tell that to Harshad Chopda?
Harshad and Shivangi, who had previously worked together on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, teamed up as soon as they joined the show, with the former often becoming overtly protective of the latter. Shivangi and Shreya were also cordial until a fight broke out between them. Towards the end of the show, when Shreya won an advantage, she chose to eliminate Shivangi. Harshad, who had already been selected as the first finalist, gave up his spot for her and left the show.
Both Harshad and Shivangi had strong reactions in the moment. Shivangi received flak from the audience for not fighting hard enough to change Harshad’s mind. After he left, she got into an argument with Shreya and even said, “Aise karke game jeetogi naa, toh naam badalwa dena mera (change my name if you win the show like this).” Shreya lifted the trophy, and later, when her friends asked her what new name she would like to give her co-contestant, she said, “backstabber Joshi.” She took home ₹1 crore after winning the show.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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