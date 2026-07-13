Shivangi Joshi cries after Shilpa stops her from talking to Harshad Chopda; internet asks, 'Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai?'
Fans are divided over Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda's relationship status, with some believing it's love while others see it as acting.
Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda won hearts with their chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The duo recently reunited on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While both have consistently maintained that they are just good friends, a recent incident on the show has left fans questioning the nature of their relationship.
Why Shivangi Joshi cried on Lock Upp
The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 brought a major twist as Riteish Deshmukh reshuffled the contestants' cellmates. Apart from the reshuffle, each pair had to choose one "controller" and one "dependent". Between Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa became the controller and instructed Shivangi not to sit or talk with Harshad Chopda. The decision left Shivangi in tears, as she admitted that Harshad was her only friend in the house.
Later, Shivangi was seen crying inconsolably while Ram Kapoor tried to comfort her. Harshad also appeared visibly upset after seeing Shivangi break down. Ram was then seen telling Harshad that although Shivangi was emotionally overwhelmed, he needed to stay strong and smile to help cheer her up. Clips from the episode quickly went viral on social media, fuelling speculation that the two may be more than just friends.
One fan wrote, "And they say they are just friends." Another asked, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?" (What do you call this relationship?). Another comment read, "Just accept that you are in love."
However, not everyone was convinced. Some viewers felt Shivangi and Harshad were merely acting for the cameras. One user wrote, "Their daily soap has started again." Another fan criticised Shilpa Shinde, commenting, "She is jealous of their friendship." Another wrote, "They really seem to be in love with each other," while one sceptical viewer commented, "This is pure acting. What's there to cry about?"
About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa
Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brings together actors, content creators and reality television personalities in a jail-themed house, where they compete in various tasks to avoid elimination. The show has become known for its intense drama and emotional "secret" confessions, which contestants often reveal to gain immunity or escape eviction.
So far, three contestants—Sunita Ahuja, Shreshtha Iyer and Riyaz—have been eliminated, while Shilpa Shinde entered the show as the first wildcard contestant. The series will stream on Netflix for six weeks, with the winner taking home prize money of ₹1 crore. New episodes premiere from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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