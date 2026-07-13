Shivangi Joshi cries after Shilpa stops her from talking to Harshad Chopda; internet asks, 'Yeh rishta kya kehlata hai?'

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 brought a major twist as Riteish Deshmukh reshuffled the contestants' cellmates. Apart from the reshuffle, each pair had to choose one "controller" and one "dependent". Between Shilpa Shinde and Shivangi Joshi, Shilpa became the controller and instructed Shivangi not to sit or talk with Harshad Chopda. The decision left Shivangi in tears, as she admitted that Harshad was her only friend in the house.

Television actors Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda won hearts with their chemistry in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain . The duo recently reunited on the reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa. While both have consistently maintained that they are just good friends, a recent incident on the show has left fans questioning the nature of their relationship.

Later, Shivangi was seen crying inconsolably while Ram Kapoor tried to comfort her. Harshad also appeared visibly upset after seeing Shivangi break down. Ram was then seen telling Harshad that although Shivangi was emotionally overwhelmed, he needed to stay strong and smile to help cheer her up. Clips from the episode quickly went viral on social media, fuelling speculation that the two may be more than just friends.

One fan wrote, "And they say they are just friends." Another asked, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?" (What do you call this relationship?). Another comment read, "Just accept that you are in love."

However, not everyone was convinced. Some viewers felt Shivangi and Harshad were merely acting for the cameras. One user wrote, "Their daily soap has started again." Another fan criticised Shilpa Shinde, commenting, "She is jealous of their friendship." Another wrote, "They really seem to be in love with each other," while one sceptical viewer commented, "This is pure acting. What's there to cry about?"

About Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa brings together actors, content creators and reality television personalities in a jail-themed house, where they compete in various tasks to avoid elimination. The show has become known for its intense drama and emotional "secret" confessions, which contestants often reveal to gain immunity or escape eviction.

So far, three contestants—Sunita Ahuja, Shreshtha Iyer and Riyaz—have been eliminated, while Shilpa Shinde entered the show as the first wildcard contestant. The series will stream on Netflix for six weeks, with the winner taking home prize money of ₹1 crore. New episodes premiere from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm.