Gautami Kapoor reveals she ‘banged the phone’ when Ram Kapoor told her about his intimate scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

Gautami Kapoor has opened up about how she reacted when her husband-actor Ram Kapoor told her about his intimate scene with Sakshi Tanwar in their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Gautami also talked about producer Ekta Kapoor, last year, seemingly criticising Ram after his comment on the scene. He had said that it was Ekta who wrote the scene and went ahead with it despite his having reservations. Gautami Kapoor talked about Ram Kapoor's kiss scene in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Gautami Kapoor stands by Ram Kapoor's comment on intimate scene Reacting to Ram's comment, Gautami shared that what he said "was the truth" and "it was just misinterpreted." She added that maybe Ekta spoke about another actor from another show, or maybe she was talking about something else. Calling Ekta a “phenomenal maker”, Gautami said that she has always had a “lot of clarity” with in thoughts.

Gautami recalled how she reacted when she came to know about the intimate scene early morning. "I got the call at 2.30 am. I was a mother who was breastfeeding at that time. So when I got the call at 2.30-3 am saying that, 'Listen baby, this is what has happened', my first reaction was I kept the phone on Ram. I was like, ‘What?’ I kept the phone on Ram. I didn’t even want to think further,” she said.

She added that later she had introspected and reasoned whether her reaction was right. "I took that time to really reflect on whether it was right for me to bang the phone. Because, see, he was working for a relentless number of hours, day in and day out. There were days when he wouldn't come home, 24 hours, 48 hours. The workload used to be so much on television. It gave me time to reflect that what am I doing," she added.

What Ram had said about the scene, how Ekta reacted Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was produced by Ekta. It starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead couple. The intimate scene was that of an on-screen kiss. Speaking with Siddharth last year, Ram had said, “Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene. I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Television mein kabhi hua nahi (It never happened on television). We were the first kiss of television, which is a big thing."

"And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai (we have to do that). She trusted us. I said, 'Okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife… Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki (then I told Sakshi) look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me....Uske baad jo hua Ekta ne jhela (After that, whatever happened, Ekta faced the heat)," he had added.

After his comment, Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, without naming anyone, “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence."