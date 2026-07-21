Sai Pallavi says she is celebrating Rajkumar Periasamy's National Award win for Amaran as her own: ‘My heart is full’

2024 film Amaran won big at the 72nd National Film Awards, clinching three honours- Rajkumar Periasamy as Best Director, GV Prakash as Best Music Direction and R Kalaivannan as Best Editor. Periasamy thanked the cast and crew in a heartfelt note after his win. Actor Sai Pallavi, who played the female lead in the autobiographical drama, said that she is celebrating his win as her own. Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi play Major Mukund and Indhu Rebecca Varghese in Amaran.

What Rajkumar wrote on National Award win Rajkumar wrote on X, "I’ve always dreamt of receiving the National award ever since I dreamt of becoming a film director. And it’s come true now! God has been truly kind.

But while Writing and Making #Amaran all I had in my mind was to make the audience empathise with the characters and the lives of Indian Army soldiers & families. The film has given back to me and our team in multi-folds. For this highest recognition of ‘National Award for Best Direction’, I thank the esteemed Jury of #72ndNationalAwards."

“This “Golden Lotus” award encourages me to explore and reassures the process. & I dedicate this award to the family of #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir and each soldier of the Indian army. Hearty Congratulations to my editor @kalaivananoffl and music composer @gvprakash, Stars of my ongoing film #OM @DhanushKraja sir @Mammukka sir and all the national award recipients. Special thanks to my producers @ikamalhaasan sir #mahendran sir @sonypicsfilmsin @Siva_Kartikeyan @Sai_Pallavi92❤️ @Dop_Sai @Rajeevan69 #StefanRichter @anbariv @Synccinema Co Producers @khanwacky #Disney, the entire cast & crew!” he added.