Who is Devyn Dalton? 5 things to know about Matt Damon's ‘The Odyssey’ stunt double with 'the greatest arms’

As Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey wins over audiences worldwide. Matt Damon's ripped look in the epic movie has caught fans' attention, but the Oscar winner says he can't take all the credit. On the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, he revealed that some of the film's memorable arm shots actually belonged to his stunt double. Matt Damon credits his body double Devyn Dalton for some of his muscular look in The Odyssey. (Instagram/ @devyn.dalton)

“When we did the force perspective stuff with the Laestrygonians… there were these stuntmen who were all seven feet and then they got stunt men who were under five feet. My double was a woman, a female stunt performer who had the greatest arms I've ever seen. When she came into the catering tent, it was the first time I met her. I went up and hugged her and thanked her for all the work she put in,” Damon said.

“There are those shots where you see these giants looming over me [and that's her],” Damon added. “It was almost 100% my arms in the movie, but you got to give it up where it's due.”

Damon's body double who performed the Laestrygonians scene where Odysseus is chased and attacked by the giants, was performed by a 34-year-old Devyn Dalton, who is more than foot shorter than him and 21 years younger.

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