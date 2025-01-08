Menu Explore
Did Ekta Kapoor just tell Ram Kapoor to 'shut up' for commenting on Bade Acche kissing scene? Here's what happened

ByAnanya Das
Jan 08, 2025 12:05 PM IST

After Ram Kapoor's interview, Ekta Kapoor shared a cryptic post about "unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows". He also asked them to “shut up”.

Producer Ekta Kapoor seemingly criticised actor Ram Kapoor after his comment on the intimate scene in their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Ram had said that it was Ekta who wrote the scene and went ahead with it despite him having reservations. (Also Read | Ram Kapoor doesn't think ‘gender equality needs to happen in entertainment industry’: On small screen, it's all about...)

Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, respectively.
Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as Ram and Priya, respectively.

Ekta spoke about ‘unprofessional actors’

Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and talked about ‘unprofessional actors’ who spread 'skewed stories’. She, however, didn't name anyone. “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence," she wrote.

Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and talked about ‘unprofessional actors’.
Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and talked about 'unprofessional actors'.

What was the said scene

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was produced by Ekta. It starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead couple. The intimate scene was that of an on-screen kiss. Speaking with Siddharth, Ram said, “Mera kaam as an actor (My work as an actor) is to do my job. I don’t owe an explanation to anybody… Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo. Script mein woh scene hai, main kaise bol sakta hoon ki, ‘Ye main nahi kar sakta?’ Tab main actor nahi hoon, main tantrum wala star hoon (My job is to follow the script. I can't say, ‘I won’t do it' when the scene is already in the script? Then I'm not an actor, I'm a star who throws tantrum). So I did nothing wrong."

What Ram recently said about the kissing scene

“Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene. I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Television mein kabhi hua nahi (It never happened on television). We were the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai (we have to do that). She trusted us. I said, 'Okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife… Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki (then I told Sakshi) look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me....Uske baad jo hua Ekta ne jhela (After that,whatever happened, Ekta faced the heat)." After it was aired, the show received backlash from the viewers, he added.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The show premiered in 2011. The show featured Ram and Sakshi as Ram and Priya, respectively. They were immensely loved by the fans and the show became a hit. Ram and Sakshi were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, in the second season of the show.

