Did Ekta Kapoor just tell Ram Kapoor to 'shut up' for commenting on Bade Acche kissing scene? Here's what happened

Ekta spoke about ‘unprofessional actors’

Ekta took to her Instagram Stories and talked about ‘unprofessional actors’ who spread 'skewed stories’. She, however, didn't name anyone. “Unprofessional actors giving interviews about my shows shud shut up! False information N skewed stories. Can only last till. I talk’…… but there is dignity in silence," she wrote.

What was the said scene

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai was produced by Ekta. It starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar as the lead couple. The intimate scene was that of an on-screen kiss. Speaking with Siddharth, Ram said, “Mera kaam as an actor (My work as an actor) is to do my job. I don’t owe an explanation to anybody… Mera kaam hai script ko follow karo. Script mein woh scene hai, main kaise bol sakta hoon ki, ‘Ye main nahi kar sakta?’ Tab main actor nahi hoon, main tantrum wala star hoon (My job is to follow the script. I can't say, ‘I won’t do it' when the scene is already in the script? Then I'm not an actor, I'm a star who throws tantrum). So I did nothing wrong."

What Ram recently said about the kissing scene

“Ekta’s the one who wrote the scene, wanted us to do the scene. I told Ekta, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? Television mein kabhi hua nahi (It never happened on television). We were the first kiss of television, which is a big thing. And three generations watch (the show) together… but Ekta was very confident ki wo karna hai (we have to do that). She trusted us. I said, 'Okay, I’ll first get a go-ahead from my wife… Fir maine Sakshi ko bola ki (then I told Sakshi) look, I will handle Ekta, if you have a problem, tell me....Uske baad jo hua Ekta ne jhela (After that,whatever happened, Ekta faced the heat)." After it was aired, the show received backlash from the viewers, he added.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hain

The show premiered in 2011. The show featured Ram and Sakshi as Ram and Priya, respectively. They were immensely loved by the fans and the show became a hit. Ram and Sakshi were replaced by Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, in the second season of the show.