Huma Qureshi speaks out after lathi charge during CJP protest in Jantar Mantar: ‘We all need to ask questions’

As many as 50,000 protestors took to streets in the national capital on Monday to demand the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, according to HT reporters on ground. Activists and supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) clash with police personnel during a protest demanding the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET examination irregularities in New Delhi. (AFP)

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) called for a march from Jantar Mantar, where the protestors have been camped for a month, to the Parliament, attracting a huge response, with thousands descending on the designated protest site on Monday. It was met with several challenges. This included mild lathi charge and use of tear gas shells by security forces to disperse the crowd marching towards the Parliament.

What Huma said Actor Huma Qureshi expressed concern over the lathi charge on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, questioned the use of force against non-violent protesters and urged the government to allow discussions. She took to her Instagram account and wrote, “The visuals from today will stay with me for a very long time. Seeing peaceful protestors being met with such brute forces and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with much more patience, more listening and more dialogue.”

She added, “We, the people of India, elected this government and today we all need to ask questions and expect accountability. We are a huge diverse nation, we don't all have to agree on every issue, but surely we can agree that every citizen deserves to be heard with dignity before force becomes the response.”

“Respect to every student and every citizen who chose to stand peaefully for what they believe in. Jai Hind,” she concluded.