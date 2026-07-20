Shabana Azmi suffers dizziness after her health deteriorates at CJP protest, volunteers take her aside to rest

In a video that was shared by the Instagram page The Tubelight, Shabana reportedly felt unwell while attending the student-led protest at Jantar Mantar in support of the CJP movement. According to reports from the protest site, Azmi's health deteriorated during the gathering, after which volunteers and security personnel escorted her to a security guard's room to rest and receive immediate assistance. She was seen being helped by volunteers who fanned in front of her face so that she could feel easy amid the crowded site.

75-year-old Shabana Azmi was one of the few Bollywood stars to join the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest march on Monday. The veteran star shared visuals from the protest on social media. In the photos and videos she posted, she is seen travelling in a truck and even crossing barricades alongside the protesters. In a new video that has emerged from the site, she was seen being taken to a security cabin after she felt dizziness.

Earlier, she had shared a photo of herself travelling in a truck during the protest march, alongside actor Prakash Raj. In the caption, the actor expressed relief over the government agreeing to hold talks with the CJP leaders. She wrote, "In the truck . The govt has asked to have a dialogue finally. It is a peaceful @protest Jantar Mantar for educational reforms." Another video shows Shabana crossing a barricade with the help of protesters. She said, “I have reached here. Seeing the energy and so many people here gives you courage. ” She wrote in caption, “Yahan itni taydad mein jama huye sabhi sathiyon ko naman.”

More details from CJP protest Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Azmi said the protesters had no intention of resorting to violence. "We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," the 75-year-old veteran said.

Asked about the lack of support from Bollywood celebrities to the movement, Azmi said one should focus on the core issues rather than creating unnecessary controversy. "You are only worried about the fact that Bollywood celebrities are not present at the March. You don't worry about the absence of industrialist and all the businessmen. When you ask these question, you are sidelining the cause and creating unnecessary controversy. You should support those who are marching for this cause, rather than diluting the matter," she said.