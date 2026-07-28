Priyanka Chopra gets emotional as daughter Malti vibes to her song Tune Maari Entriyaan: 'Who would've thought?'

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie. In the picture, Malti was seen sitting on a couch, engrossed in the television. But instead of watching cartoons, she was watching her mother on screen. Priyanka's hit song Tune Maari Entriyaan from Gunday was playing on the television, and Malti appeared to be admiring her mother while happily vibing to the track.

Actor Priyanka Chopra arrived in India on Sunday afternoon with her husband, singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie . The Jonas family is currently staying in Hyderabad, leaving fans wondering whether Priyanka has returned to the country to resume the shoot of SS Rajamouli 's Varanasi. On Monday, Priyanka gave a glimpse into Malti's day in Hyderabad, where the little one was seen vibing to her mother's song.

Sharing the adorable moment, Priyanka also tagged her husband, Nick Jonas, seemingly suggesting that he too was watching the song with Malti. She captioned the post, "Who would have thought," along with a crying face and red heart emoji. In another photo, Priyanka shared a sweet moment between Malti and her grandmother, Madhu Chopra. The grandmother-granddaughter duo was seen walking together on a terrace, enjoying some quality time.

Fans reacted to the post, with one writing, "She must be absolutely amazed and proud." Another commented, "Malti is vibing." Another wrote, "So cute." Another commented, "Wow, it's so beautiful." One fan also requested, "Please do Malti's reaction while watching you."

Gunday is a 2014 action drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the film follows the story of two orphaned friends who rise from being coal smugglers to becoming powerful figures in Kolkata, only to find their bond tested by love and rivalry. The film was a commercial success. The song Tune Maari Entriyaan was sung by Bappi Lahiri, KK, Neeti Mohan and Vishal Dadlani. It was composed by Sohail Sen, with lyrics by Irshad Kamil, and went on to become a chartbuster.

About Priyanka Chopra's upcoming film Priyanka will make her return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The action-adventure film, which also incorporates elements of time travel, stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. Mounted on a budget of ₹1,000 crore, it is one of the most expensive films in Indian cinema.

Priyanka essays the role of Mandakini in the film. The first-look poster showed her fighting goons with guns while wearing a saree. The project marks her return to Indian cinema after an eight-year hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting her on-screen chemistry with Mahesh Babu. Varanasi is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.