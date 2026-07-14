Priyanka Chopra says she has many ‘amazing’ slow-motion jumps in Varanasi, talks about working with SS Rajamouli

During the chat, Nick Jonas urged Priyanka to speak about her upcoming film Varanasi. Priyanka said, “I have working on it for about 14 months now. But SS Rajamouli is known to take that kind of time to make movies. He called me for this movie and its this epic adventure around the world and in time. It has taken a minute but I am so excited about it. I do so many amazing slow-motion jumps in it and that's all I can say about it.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra has heaped praises on SS Rajamouli , who is helming Varanasi, a film which marks her Telugu debut. She is making her return to Indian cinema with the film, which hits threatres next year in April. The actor, who was on the Hey Jonas podcast, spoke about the experience of working with Rajamouli.

About Varanasi Directed by SS Rajamouli and written by Vijayendra Prasad, Varanasi is the filmmaker's first feature since the global success of RRR. Starring Mahesh Babu, Prithviraj and Priyanka Chopra, the film blends mythology and Indian folklore with sci-fi elements such as time travel to create a globe-trotting adventure. The film also marks Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after an eight-year gap, adding to the excitement among fans.

Recently speaking with Variety, Priyanka had said that the film is "unlike anything" she has ever done. “This is unlike anything I’ve ever done. We travel from like Antarctica to … And just the worlds that he creates are so larger than life, and nobody has the vision that he does. So even I’m excited to see more," she had said.

Priyanka revealed what she told the director before signing the film. “I was like, ‘Listen, I’m coming back to Indian movies. I have to do a dance song. Like you have to make me dance.’ I know I’m gonna be doing it, but we haven’t shot it yet. OK, that’s one of the last things, which I’m really looking forward to. But we already did one where the choreography was crazy. It’s so intricate," she had added.

When the teaser was unveiled, Rajamouli also revealed that Mahesh Babu would portray Lord Rama in one of the film's sequences. Later, writer Vijayendra Prasad teased a 30-minute sequence from the film, saying, "It's a war between Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw in the trailer, right? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman's tail and a chariot on it. I'm talking about that… spellbound."

Varanasi is one of the most anticipated Indian films in recent years. Rajamouli recently revealed that the film's major action sequences have already been completed, with shooting expected to wrap up by October. The film is slated for a theatrical release in April 2027.