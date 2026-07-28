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    Shilpa Shetty denies posting ‘You can’t get skill through reservation' Instagram story: I am shocked, it's fabricated

    Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra has reacted to a screenshot about reservation doing the rounds, attributed to her Instagram handle.

    Published on: Jul 28, 2026, 11:54:09 IST
    By Rishabh Suri
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    Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra found trouble brewing, and diffused it just as quickly. It all began when a screenshot attributed to her Instagram handle started doing the rounds of social media.

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra
    Shilpa Shetty Kundra

    It said, “Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation.”

    But the actor rubbished all such claims. She took to X on Tuesday morning, and tweeted, “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation false attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage.”

    On the professional front meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen as the face of a cooking-based reality show.

    • Rishabh Suri
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Rishabh Suri

      Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shilpa Shetty Denies Posting ‘You Can’t Get Skill Through Reservation' Instagram Story: I Am Shocked, It's Fabricated
    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Shilpa Shetty Denies Posting ‘You Can’t Get Skill Through Reservation' Instagram Story: I Am Shocked, It's Fabricated
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