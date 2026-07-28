Shilpa Shetty denies posting ‘You can’t get skill through reservation' Instagram story: I am shocked, it's fabricated

It said, “Don't touch reservation. Let general category doctors treat only general category patients and let everyone else treat only patients from their own caste. Do this for a few years and people will start asking to end caste based reservation themselves. You can't get skill through reservation.”

Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra found trouble brewing, and diffused it just as quickly. It all began when a screenshot attributed to her Instagram handle started doing the rounds of social media.

But the actor rubbished all such claims. She took to X on Tuesday morning, and tweeted, “I am shocked to see fake statements on reservation false attached to my name. This is completely fabricated, malicious garbage.”

On the professional front meanwhile, Shilpa was recently seen as the face of a cooking-based reality show.