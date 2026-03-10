Shilpa Shetty Kundra personality rights case: Bombay HC passes order in her favour; lawyer reacts

As per the present order, the court has restrained the defendants from using or misrepresenting Shilpa Shetty Kundra's name, image, voice, likeness or persona in any manner. It has further directed that the defamatory and infringing content circulating on various platforms be immediately pulled down, reinforcing that a public figure’s identity and reputation cannot be commercially exploited or digitally misused without consent.

Amid rising cases of protection of personality rights of Bollywood celebrities, the latest actor to have gotten relief from the court is Shilpa Shetty Kundra . The Bombay High Court passed an order which safeguards the actor's personality rights against misuse. The

Confirming the same, Shilpa's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan tells us, “The Bombay High Court has made it absolutely clear in Ms Shilpa Shetty’s Personality Rights case that the internet cannot become a playground for deepfakes and digital impersonation. The Court has protected her personality rights and acknowledged that her name, image, voice and persona are valuable legal rights which cannot be commercially exploited or digitally manipulated without her consent.”

She adds, “This order reinforces that digital platforms and intermediaries must act swiftly to remove such material and must restrain the misuse of technology that violates her dignity and reputation.”

Shilpa joins a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have received relief from the legal system against misuse of their persona online. Some of those names include Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan, among others.