UP police constable recruitment 2025: Written exam result declared

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) on Friday declared the results of the written examination for direct recruitment to 32,679 constable posts in the civil police and equivalent positions under the UP Police Constable Recruitment-2025. The board gave this information through its official X handle. Successful candidates will undergo document verification and physical standard test proposed to begin from August 17. (For Representation)

The written examination was conducted from June 8 to June 10, 2026, at 1,180 centres across all 75 districts of the state. A total of 28,86,797 candidates appeared for the examination, which was held under elaborate security arrangements.

The result has been uploaded on the recruitment board’s website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results by entering their registration number and date of birth through the designated result link.

According to the board, candidates who have qualified in the written examination will undergo document verification and physical standard test (DV/PST), proposed to begin from August 17. Those clearing the DV/PST will subsequently appear for the physical efficiency test (PET), proposed for September.

The recruitment process will proceed in stages, with candidates required to qualify each phase as per the prescribed norms. The board said the detailed schedule, venue details and other instructions relating to the DV/PST and PET will be notified separately.

The UPPRPB further said the normalised marks obtained by candidates in the written examination will be made available through a link on its website only after the publication of the final selection result. The date and procedure for accessing the marks will be communicated separately.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the recruitment board’s official website for updates and detailed instructions regarding the next stages of the recruitment process. The announcement was made by the Controller of Examination, Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, Lucknow.