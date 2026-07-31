HT Picks; New Reads

A culinary biography of Mumbai HT Image

304pp, ₹999; HarperCollins (A spirited biography of a city through its food)

Sea, Salt and Spice is a definitive culinary biography of Mumbai – a city shaped as much appetite as by tides and trade. Long before it became shorthand for ambition, excess and overcrowded trains, Bombay was a porous island city, its kitchens stocked by fishermen, merchants, settlers and empire. With curiosity and flair, Meher Mirza traces this history through what was cooked, preserved, traded and eaten: from Koli hearths and Peshwa courts to Portuguese enclaves, colonial ports and the restless streets of the late twentieth century. Moving nimbly across centuries, she shows how geography, climate, gender, religion, caste and commerce worked their way into everyday meals. Richly illustrated with maps, photographs and archival texts, Sea, Salt and Spice blends scholarship with storytelling, wit with insight. This is not a guide to what to eat or where to eat it, but a spirited biography of a city – one that finally gives Mumbai, and its food, their due.* Who is really running India’s healthcare system?

312pp, ₹799; Hachette (On why healthcare in India costs what it does.)

India’s healthcare system is being bought piece by piece – hospitals, pharma companies, insurance players, diagnostic labs. The buyers are not Indian. And their bottom line is not your health. In The Silent Syndicate, award-winning investigative journalist Ameer Shahul exposes how the behemoths of global finance have staged a silent takeover of India’s most vital sector. This book answers questions about why healthcare in India costs what it does. Urgent, meticulously researched and impossible to ignore, The Silent Syndicate is essential reading for anyone who has wondered who is really running India’s healthcare system – and why.* The town that Tomas built

225pp, ₹399; Pan Macmillan India (A vivid picture of the idyllic company town in the 1970s and ’80s)