Delhi HC protects personality rights of singer Jubin Nautiyal

The Delhi High Court (HC) has protected the personality rights of singer Jubin Nautiyal by restraining various entities from using his name, image, and identity without his consent. The court also barred the creation or dissemination of AI-generated voice models, digital avatars. (Jubin Nautiyal)

A bench of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, in his February 19 order, observed that the damage to his image and personality appeared to be real and present and directed various entities to take down the infringing content.

The court’s 20-page order also barred the creation or dissemination of AI-generated voice models, digital avatars, caricatures and other content imitating Nautiyal.

“In the considered opinion of this Court, the plaintiff has a prima facie strong case and, having regard to his well-known, popular and well-accepted personality, the balance of convenience is tilted in favour of the plaintiff. In case ex-parte ad-interim injunction and other directions, as sought, are not passed, the irreparable loss and injury which may occasion may not be compensated in monetary terms. The dent and damage to the image and personality of the plaintiff, prima facie, appear to be real and present,” the court observed.

Nautiyal approached the court seeking protection of his personality rights, alleging that several AI platforms used generative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to replicate his voice, imitate his singing style, and create digital avatars and deepfake content without his consent. The suit also pointed to instances of face morphing, synthetic voice models, and unauthorised chatbots developed around his persona.

To be sure, the high court on February 19, for the first time, had questioned its territorial jurisdiction to entertain Nautiyal’s suit, noting that he is based in Uttarakhand. Even as the court had said that it would pass orders in the suit, it initially asked the singer’s counsel why he had instituted the suit in Delhi.