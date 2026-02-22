Sunil Grover on impersonating celebs amid rise of personality rights cases: I impersonate to celebrate, not make fun

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover has made a name for himself playing various characters on screen in comedy shows. The impact of his work is such that while his mimicry of actor Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show seeped into real life as well. Last month, at the premiere of Happy Patel Ek Khatarnaak Jaasoos, the paps referred to the real Aamir as ‘Sunil Grover’. Ask him about it, and Sunil Grover says, “Kaafi din tak chalta raha ye, and it felt good. People even referred to me as ‘Aamir sir’. I am a big fan of Aamir Khan and his work, and it’s his greatness that he also took it all in zest.”

But in the time when many celebrities are heading to the courts to get their personality rights, including actors Kajol, Shatrughan Sinha, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan among others, does it become a challenge to impersonate them? “Jab tak mere pe case nahi aata, tab tak to main nahi soch raha,” he quips. But on a serious note, he adds, “For me, it’s a tribute.”

The artiste elaborates, “One of my friends told me that I should get an order for my personality rights and I told him, ‘Sharam nahin aati hai. Main duniya bhar ke logon ki nakal Kar raha hun aur tu mujhe bol raha hai.’ I understand the problem when someone is misusing it to maybe endorse a brand or a thought which the artiste don’t want to. But these personalities have become so big ke ab wo public ke bhi hi Gaye hain and we, as people, celebrate them.”