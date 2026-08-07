Are Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston playing tonight vs the Aces? Check Fever injury report ahead of WNBA clash

The Indiana Fever return to action on Thursday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces, looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to league-leading Minnesota Lynx in their previous outing. The Indiana Fever return to action on Thursday night when they host the Las Vegas Aces. (AP Photo)

As tip-off approaches at 7:00 p.m. ET, much of the attention surrounds the availability of two of Indiana's biggest stars — Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

According to the Fever's day-before injury report, Caitlin Clark has been listed as probable because of a back injury.

Is Caitlin Clark playing tonight? The Fever no. 22 has been managing the back issue for much of the season but has missed only one game since sitting out Indiana's July 9 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury, which came during the second game of a back-to-back.

Clark is expected to continue appearing on the injury report for the remainder of the campaign as the Fever carefully monitor her workload, although the situation is not believed to be serious.

In fact, her playing time has steadily increased in recent weeks, with the three-time WNBA All-Star logging at least 33 minutes in each of Indiana's last three contests.