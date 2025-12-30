Ananya Panday screams in fear, Krushna Abhishek turns Manjulika as The Great Indian Kapil Show gets spooky twist. Watch

The new season of The Great Indian Kapil Show kicked off on a high note with Priyanka Chopra as the first guest. Keeping the excitement going, Bollywood actors Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are set to grace the couch. A leaked promo from the episode teases a spooky twist, showing Kartik and Ananya screaming in fear. The Great Indian Kapil Show gets a spooky twist.

The Great Indian Kapil Show upcoming episode

The promo, which has surfaced online, opens with Kapil Sharma welcoming Kartik and Ananya for the New Year special episode. Kapil jokes, “Happy New Year is for Kartik, every time a new film, a new heroine.” He then asks Ananya whether she started dieting early or if she is naturally thin due to her father Chunky Panday’s habit of being thrifty.

Ananya also shares her take on modern-day relationships, saying that people in the 1990s believed more in commitment, whereas today, live-in relationships are more common. She adds that if couples start sharing phone passwords with each other, it often signals the beginning of a breakup.

The promo further features Sunil Grover mimicking Aamir Khan, leading to light-hearted banter with Kartik and Ananya. However, the biggest surprise comes towards the end, as the episode takes a spooky turn. Krushna Abhishek appears as Manjulika in an attempt to scare the guests, while another character dressed as a ghost leaves Kartik and Ananya screaming in fear. The episode is set to stream on Netflix on January 3, 2026.

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday were most recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy opened to largely negative reviews from both critics and audiences, with criticism directed at its writing and execution. Released on December 25, the film has collected around ₹37 crore worldwide at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Neena Gupta, Tiku Talsania and Chandni Bhabhda in key roles.