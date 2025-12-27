Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday film earns 18 cr so far

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 3: The film, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, has not been performing well in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned just over ₹5 crore nett in India on its first Saturday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film released in theatres on December 25. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 3: Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a still from the film.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri domestic box office

The film earned ₹7.75 crore on day 1 and ₹5.25 crore on day 2. On day 3, Saturday, it maintained its pace and collected ₹5.25 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, it has earned ₹18.25 crore nett in India. The film had an overall 19.43% Hindi occupancy on Saturday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "On the technical side, the music by Vishal-Sheykhar doesn't provide the necessary momentum. Lucky Ali’s track for instance makes no impact, and only serves to drag an already sluggish first half when the narrative desperately needs to be peppy. Overall, TMMTMTTM is a scenic postcard with no message written on the back. You might stay for the warmth of the veterans, but you will leave still searching for the love the title promised."

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

The film is produced by Karan Johar under his production banner Dharma Productions. It also reunites Kartik and Ananya, who have previously worked together in the 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

Recently, Kartik had spoken about his new film. As quoted by news agency PTI, he had said, "I feel lucky that I got this film, the way Karan (Shrikant Sharma, writer) wrote this story and character and the way Sameer sir took this vision ahead with his direction, was great. There are very few filmmakers who can convey a message in an entertaining and not preachy way in a romance film."