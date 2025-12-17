Kapil Sharma flirts with Priyanka Chopra as Netflix drops promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4. Watch

Kapil Sharma is back to tickle funny bones with the fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, and the makers have kicked off the excitement by unveiling the promo of the first episode. Streaming on Netflix, the new season will open with global star Priyanka Chopra as the first guest, setting the tone for what promises to be a laughter-filled comeback. The Great Indian Kapil Show season four promo showcases their playful banter and humour between Priyanka Chopra and Kapil Sharma.

Kapil flirts with Priyanka in the promo

Captioned “Mastiverse mein PC ki entry hone wali hai (Mastiverse will see Priyanka Chopra's entry),” the promo shows Priyanka in top form as she pulls Kapil’s leg, pokes fun at his English and jokes about his film career. One of the standout moments comes when Priyanka asks Kapil what he would do if he woke up as her for a day. Without missing a beat, Kapil replies, “I’ll make the first call to Kapil Sharma and say, whatever happens, you are my one true love.” The cheeky response leaves Priyanka and the studio audience in splits.

The clip also teases appearances by familiar faces from the show’s comic universe. Kiku Sharda is seen impersonating Baahubali’s Katappa, while Krishna Abhishek reprises his popular act as Rajmata Shivagami. At one point, a laughing Priyanka is heard saying, “I forget how much I laugh on this show,” underlining the show’s signature brand of humour.

Kapil doesn’t hold back from his trademark banter, asking Priyanka where she first met Nick Jonas and jokingly wondering if she sent a letter via pigeons. Priyanka responds that she reached out through Twitter’s bird, prompting Kapil to quip, “I am also on Twitter, but I only got court cases through it.”

Adding to the madness, Sunil Grover makes a grand entry as his flamboyant character Diamond Raja, complete with an orchestra. He goes on to perform a hilarious self-composed song with Priyanka, rounding off the promo on a high note.

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show debuted on Netflix last year, marking Kapil Sharma’s successful transition to the streaming platform. The previous seasons featured a mix of Bollywood stars, sports personalities and international guests, and consistently trended on Netflix India, drawing strong viewership and social media buzz. The show’s blend of celebrity interviews, sketch comedy and improvisation has helped it carve a loyal digital audience.

The fourth season of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to premiere on 20 December on Netflix, with new episodes expected to stream weekly.