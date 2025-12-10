Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai, reveals if she will feature on Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4

Actor Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited film Varanasi won’t arrive until 2027. However, before that, the actor is set to make a grand appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 and has already landed in Mumbai for the shoot. Priyanka Chopra confirms being a part of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 4.

Priyanka Chopra in Mumbai for The Great Indian Kapil Show

On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram, sharing a relaxed in-flight selfie and tagging Kapil Sharma with the playful warning, “You better be ready.” She also tagged The Great Indian Kapil Show, effectively confirming her appearance in the upcoming season. Later, she posted a video from a taxi, enjoying the Mumbai breeze, captioned, “Mumbai meri jaan.” She seemed genuinely delighted to be back in the city.

Priyanka Chopra heading for The Great Indian Kapil Show shoot.

Priyanka Chopra arrives in Mumbai.

Season 3 of The Great Indian Kapil Show concluded in September with Akshay Kumar appearing in the finale. Just two months later, Kapil announced Season 4, sharing pictures from the first day of filming. The comedian is currently promoting his upcoming film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, also starring Hira Warina, Parul Gulati, Ayesha Khan, Manjot Singh and Tridha Choudhury. The film releases in cinemas on 12 December.

Priyanka Chopra’s comeback to Indian cinema

Priyanka will make her return to Indian cinema after eight years with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi. Ever since her character poster as Mandakini dropped online, fans have been eagerly awaiting her action-heavy avatar. The film features Mahesh Babu in the lead, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the primary antagonist, Kumbha. Although the storyline remains tightly under wraps, the film is said to be an action-adventure in the vein of Indiana Jones, and the teaser suggests a time-travel element. SS Rajamouli has also promised that fans will get to see Mahesh Babu as Lord Ram in one of the film's sequences. Varanasi is set for a theatrical release in 2027.

Apart from this, Priyanka has Russo Brothers' American spy action drama, Citadel's new season in the pipeline.