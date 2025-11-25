Varanasi event: Massive manpower to rigs, how SS Rajamouli pulled off Mahesh Babu's entry as Namrata Shirodkar prayed

On November 15, the world took notice as SS Rajamouli officially introduced his next film, Varanasi, at an event in Hyderabad. Titled GlobeTrotter, the event featured Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in attendance, alongside the rest of the film’s team. One moment that garnered attention was when Mahesh didn’t walk onto the stage, but rode onto it on a mechanical bull. Rajamouli now revealed how he pulled it off. Namrata Shirodkar could be seen praying as Mahesh Babu took the stage on a mechanical bull at the GlobeTrotter event.

How Mahesh Babu’s entry at GlobeTrotter event was designed

“The BOB entry, the backstory…” wrote Team Varanasi on their social media, releasing a behind-the-scenes video from the GlobeTrotter event. It begins with a glimpse of how speed rails and ramps were set up at a soundstage with the help of a rig. It soon shows the mechanical bull being hand-built by the art team, who ensure it is functional and bring it to life.

At the venue, Ramoji Film City, numerous men can be seen at work, scaling large towers they built to set up the HD screen. Rigs can also be seen, both at the soundstage and venue, helping the director with whatever manpower can’t. One shot even shows how the ground was dug to put in the speed rails and ramp at the venue. Once the bull is built and the rig is set up, Rajamouli and his team first test it out.

The video also shows how Mahesh joined in the testing phase and sat on the bull to test it out before riding it at the event. His wife, former actor and model Namrata Shirodkar, could be seen praying that everything goes well as Mahesh finally rode the mechanical bull onto the stage. The moment left their daughter, Sitara Ghattamaneni, cheering.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is SS Rajamouli’s next project after his 2022 blockbuster RRR. The film is a time-travel and globetrotting film that sees Mahesh play Rudhra. Priyanka plays Mandakini in it while Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha. The first glimpse of the film shows Mahesh riding a bull, much like he did at the event. The film is set to hit screens for Sankranthi 2027.