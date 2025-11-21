MM Keeravani says fans can expect ‘grandeur’ in the music of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi: ‘There will be 6 songs’

The anticipation of SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is high! At the Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad, SS Rajamouli unveiled the trailer for the film, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. The film's music composer, MM Keeravani, has now opened up about the film's soundtrack and shared that fans can expect ‘grandeur’ in the music. (Also read: Varanasi trailer: Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli film sees him ride bull, wield trishul) SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani have collaborated in several films.

What Keeravani said

Keeravani, who is currently attending the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa, told PTI, “They (fans) can expect grandeur, more than that I’m not supposed to reveal. There will be six songs in the film."

He said, “There is no pressure at all, when there’s clarity and conviction in any task you do whether it’s a movie project or anything at all. Pressure comes when there is confusion. To me, there’s no confusion.”

Keeravani and Rajamouli have previously collaborated on Student No. 1, Magadheera, Eega and Baahubali. For the song Naatu Naatu in RRR, Keeravani went on to win an Oscar.

About the film

The film's announcement video shows an asteroid falling to Earth, with pieces falling in Varanasi, Antarctica, Africa, and other locations. The film seems to span across centuries, hinting at a connection to Ramayana. It ends with a visual of Mahesh holding a trisulam (trident) while covered in blood and riding a bull. Temples can be seen in the background. Mahesh plays Rudhra in the film, which spans various time periods. Priyanka plays Mandakini, and Prithviraj plays the antagonist, Kumbha.

After the announcement video sparked immense buzz on social media, Rajamouli thanked fans in a separate post on X. He said, “THANK YOU EVERYONE for all the love, accolades and applause for the #Varanasi Announcement Video. Our whole @VaranasiMovie team is grateful to all of you. (folded hands emoticons)”