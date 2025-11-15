Varanasi first glimpse: Mahesh Babu's first look from SS Rajamouli film sees him wield trishul, ride bull

Varanasi title and first glimpse: Thousands of fans from across the globe thonged to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday evening for the grand event announcing the title of SS Rajamouli’s next as Varanasi. The rest streamed in on JioHotstar or Variety. Lead stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran also attended the event, making it a special night for fans. Shruti Haasan performed. Mahesh Babu's upcoming film with SS Rajamouli has been titled Varanasi.

SSMB29-GlobeTrotter now called Varanasi

On Saturday evening, the film's team set up a massive screen to announce the title. Fans were handed out ‘passports’ in lieu of passes to keep with the theme. Numerous fans held a bike rally on the way to the venue, while others carried along specially made posters.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled beforehand for fans, along with the title being revealed as Varanasi. All this amid speculation that it would be titled Varanasi or Sanchari. The glimpse released at the event shows Mahesh holding a trisulam (trident) while covered in blood and riding a bull. Temples can be seen in the background. The glimpse also hints at the film being a time travel film with #GlobeTrotter and #TimeTrotter shown at the end.

About Varanasi

Varanasi is SS Rajamouli’s next film after the 2022 hit RRR, which made waves across the world. The film even won an Oscar for the song Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravaani with lyrics by Chandrabose. Mahesh Babu headlines the film with Priyanka Chopra playing Mandakini and Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist Kumbha. Priyanka and Prithviraj’s looks from the film were already released before Mahesh’s today.

Despite the film’s puja being conducted in January this year, the team kept all details under wraps. Unlike Rajamouli’s previous films, he did not hold a press meet to discuss the synopsis. Shooting took place in Kenya, apart from Odisha and Hyderabad in India. The film’s team faced many leaks while shooting, with key details being revealed even before the official announcement. The film is touted to hit screens in Varanasi.