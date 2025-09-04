SSMB 29 team faces yet another leak with pictures, video of Mahesh Babu shooting an action sequence in Kenya

The harder the team of SS Rajamouli’s Mahesh Babu-starrer SSMB 29 tries to keep things under wraps, the more difficult it seems to do it. Because yet again, the film’s team faces a leak after wrapping up a schedule in Kenya, with Priyanka Chopra also taking part in it. Pictures and videos of Mahesh shooting an action sequence are now doing the rounds online. Mahesh Babu recently wrapped up a schedule for SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29 in Kenya. (Mahesh Babu/ Instagram)

Mahesh Babu’s video leaks from Kenya

The SSMB 29 team hasn’t officially revealed Mahesh’s look from the film yet, but fans are working in overdrive to leak it online. Recent pictures and videos from his Kenyan shoot show him dressed in a green T-shirt as he shoots outdoors.

One picture shows him walking with what looks like a map in his hand. Some fans have claimed that a short video of the action sequence he shot in the look has also been leaked online. One picture also shows Mahesh shaking hands with some people with a smile on his face.

Unfortunately, this is not the first leak that team SSMB 29 has experienced. In March this year, when they were shooting for a key sequence outdoors in Koraput, Odisha, a video of Mahesh and Prithviraj Sukumaran had leaked online. Security had to be tightened to stop further leaks.

SS Rajamouli on filming in Kenya

After team SSMB 29’s Kenyan visit, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, posted pictures with Rajamouli on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote about the film being shot there. Rajamouli re-shared the post and thanked the country for being so welcoming.

He wrote, “Visiting Kenya has indeed been a beautiful, once-in-a-lifetime experience with its vast landscapes and incredible diversity of wildlife. Filming there has been one of the most memorable moments of my career. I am deeply thankful to the Kenyan government and the locals of Masai Mara, Naivasha, Samburu, and Amboseli for their tremendous support and hospitality throughout our shoot.”