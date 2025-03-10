SSMB 29 team triples security after TV channel leaks video of Mahesh Babu from set in Odisha: Report

Director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, the yet-to-be-titled SSMB 29, is one of the most-awaited projects in Indian cinema. While the jungle adventure is known to be headlined by Mahesh Babu, the film’s team has not shared much else. The team recently faced numerous leaks when they headed to Koraput, Odisha, for the film’s shooting and a Times Now report claims that security has been upped since then. (Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran roped in for Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29) Mahesh Babu's SSMB 29 is a jungle adventure directed by SS Rajamouli.

Mahesh Babu video leaks from Odisha

The first leak happened when pictures of Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran together at the Hyderabad airport did rounds on social media. It has not been officially announced that Prithviraj is part of the project, though after his mother leaked the news, a PRO also confirmed that the actor is shooting for the film.

Then, OTV leaked videos of a massive set being put up on Talamali Hilltop in Semiliguda, Koraput. The video showed an open space being set up for the film’s shooting. While this excited fans, the second leak featuring Mahesh shooting for a scene has reportedly become a cause of concern for the film’s team.

The video gives away something major, and the publication reported that the team is looking to initiate legal action to stop further leaks. They also quoted sources confirming that security has been tightened at the shooting spot with a ‘three-layer security arrangement’ in place for the rest of the schedule.

About SSMB 29

Rajamouli’s father, writer Vijayendra Prasad, has penned the story for SSMB 29. The film is also rumoured to star Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Shooting for the film kicked off in January after a closed-door pooja ceremony earlier that month.

A schedule for the film had already been shot in Hyderabad before the team went to Odisha. Unlike his previous films, Rajamouli has remained totally tight-lipped about the project, and it remains to be seen when he holds the press meet to talk about it officially.