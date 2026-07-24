Amaal Mallik launches explosive attack on Tanishk Bagchi for stealing songs, credits: ‘What you did to female singers…’

The translation reads, “Dear Mr. Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭—it’s ten years too late, but I’m going to show the world your true worth :) You don’t even deserve a mention from me after everything that’s happened, so please stop getting articles written using my photos from 2017–18, man... You’ve already made enough money from the label for paid PR, but you’re spending it in the wrong places... And why do you keep calling me every year—or pretending to be my brother in front of my manager, @mourjo? Such unmanly behavior... Sheesh!”

He wrote, “Dear Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals 🤭 10 years too late but I will show the world your aukaad :) You don’t deserve my mention also after all that has gone down, so please mera 2017-18 ka photos leke articles likhwana bandh kar Lala… Paid PR ka paisa tum label se kama chuke ho, but kharach galat jagah kar rahe ho… Phir mujhe har saal call karke, ya mere manager @mourjo ke saamne mera bhai banne ka dhong kyu karta hai re tu…Such unmanly behaviour man…Sheesh!”

A strongly-worded post by Amaal Mallik on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday alleged that the composer had resorted to paying for public relations and feigning friendliness behind closed doors to maintain visibility through his old pictures.

Music composer Amaal Mallik is taking music royalty controversy to another level with a scathing allegation against his fellow musician Tanishk Bagchi. Barely days since Tanishk’s deleted tweet regarding the royalties that he earned from composing music for Saiyaara , and the row that ensued between him and Yash Raj Films (YRF), Amaal hit back at him with a number of scathing accusations. While not naming Tanishk Bagchi, he referred to him through such phrases as “Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals”.

Amaal claims Tanishk Bagchi took credit for Saiyaara Afterwards, he moved onto Saiyaara and accused Tanishk of receiving undeserved credits for the film’s title track. As per him, those who had actually created it did not say anything because of their respect.

He wrote, “If I speak up about how you bagged the film #Saiyaara, and stole the song right under Faheem Abdullah & Arsalan Nizami’s nose to make Mohit Suri take you in the film, then you will know. They will out of respect not support me, but if they have the guts to stand up, they should release #SaiyaanMere & the world will know who actually made the song and kisne aise hi credit khaya.”

He also accused the composer of using personal heartbreak to gain sympathy and opportunities. "Bhai break up mera bhi hua hai, woh dard dikhaake aur use karke picture mein ghusne ki bheek nahi maangta main bete (Translation: Brother, I’ve been through a breakup too; but I don’t go around begging for a break in the movies by flaunting that pain, son)."

Serious allegations about singers and projects The composer went on to make some of his strongest claims, alleging misconduct involving female singers and accusing Tanishk of asking him to walk away from certain projects. He wrote, "Should I mention what you have done to female singers and their lives, Me too nahi, Me Three ho jaayega tujhpar."

He further added, “Should I tell the world how you gave me a swear and asked me to leave certain films and songs cause you had bills to pay…..”

Amaal says he warned composers about remakes years ago Amaal also revisited the ongoing royalty debate, saying he had been urging composers to stand together against remakes for years. He wrote, “Stop crying now like a little bitch about royalties when I had told you & many others to be united, kept calling you time and again trying to explain to you —— why the fuck you shouldn’t do #AashiqBanayaAapne & #Masakali.”

He also defended Yash Raj Films and questioned why Tanishk had criticised the banner despite continuing to work with them. “@yrf is the clearest, most legal and easiest production house to work with and they won’t retaliate because of Mohit Suri’s intervention, the same man who got you to delete your petty post. You are composing for the next Yash Raj film but you have no gratitude for the money and effort spent by them to make your copied song Saiyaara a global anthem….Shame,” he added.

‘Your originals are also not originals’ Amaal then accused Tanishk of copying music from multiple sources, including Pakistani songs, folk tunes and YouTube creators. He also claimed Saiyaara was inspired by another track. He wrote, “You’re a bloody thief, your originals are also not originals, they are complete copies of Pakistani songs, some other composer’s stolen songs, folk melody lifts or just straight copies from even people’s YouTube covers…. You copied #Saiyaara from #HumnawaMere and out of respect Jubin Nautiyal had to keep quiet as he was part of the same film,” he wrote on X.

He went onto add, “For the sake of being your regular collaborator and also the singer of #Barbaad from the same movie, he didn’t raise a voice is my clear guess Since he sang #RataanLambiyaan for you he and #RockyKhanna the composer of the pop song Humnawa Mere, kept quiet. But I won’t, and I should’ve shown the world your colours back in 2015.”

He also dragged Bhushan Kumar and T-Series into the discussion, alleging that Tanishk criticised the label privately but avoided doing so publicly.

Amaal ends with a warning Towards the end of his post, Amaal accused Tanishk of harming the music industry, mocked his reported remake versions of Sooraj Dooba Hai and Kaun Tujhe, and ended with a direct warning.

He wrote, "This is a statutory warning, don’t f**k with me, you’ll regret it and how…. Now go ahead and remake #SoorajDoobaHai & #KaunTujhe, I’ve heard your versions of the songs back in 2021 and they sound 🤮…Don’t mess with me, because this is my jungle, and there’s only one rule here. When the lion is hungry, he eats and leaves no crumbs."

For unversed, Amaal Mallik has composed the recreation Yeh Awarapan for Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2, which is sung by Arijit Singh. They recently song created buzz but the music composer has been consistently tweeting about the paid PR campaigns against him and the song.