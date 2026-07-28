Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala dies from cardiac arrest at 75, weeks after she was found on streets

A spokesperson confirmed the news of Shyamala’s death. “She had been suffering from severe health issues for some time and passed away while undergoing treatment at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad. Doctors at Osmania Hospital officially announced that she died after suffering a massive heart attack at 1:52 AM (on Tuesday, July 28th). Her mortal remains have currently been placed in the hospital's mortuary,” read a portion of the press note. Information about her last rites is yet to be released.

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala died while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. She was 75. She died from a cardiac arrest in the early hours of July 28 while undergoing treatment for health issues. This comes weeks after she was found on the streets after being turned away at a hospital where she sought treatment.

Pavala Shyamala’s health and financial woes Shyamala has been a supporting artist in Tollywood for more than three decades now, but the last few years have not been kind to her. Struggling to make ends meet while suffering from age-related ailments and also looking after a daughter who suffers from health issues put a toll on her. In May, she was turned away from a hospital due to a lack of funds and was found on the streets by the police.

Producer and Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju and his team had stepped in to help her. They found out that the hospital turned her away due to a lack of funds and sent her back in a taxi. The driver dropped her off at a junction in the middle of the night. Locals who noticed her helplessness alerted the police, who shifted her to RK Foundation. Raju and his team consulted doctors and ensured that she received proper treatment.

This was, unfortunately, not the first time Shyamala faced such trouble, as in December 2025, the actor and her daughter were reportedly asked to leave the facility where they were staying. The police rescued the pair from taking an extreme step and shifted them to a charitable home. In 2021, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, aka Raj & DK, urged fans on social media to help support the veteran actor, describing her difficult condition. Over the years, actors such as Sai Durgha Tej, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and Allu Arjun have also offered her support.