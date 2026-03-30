Salman Khan teams up with producer Dil Raju for his next film, Vamshi Paidipally to direct: ‘Dil, Dimag, Jigar se’

Posting a picture with Vamshi, Salman wrote in the caption, “Dil, Dimag, Jigar se from this April with @directorvamshi and #DilRaju.” Shree Venkateswara Productions also took to their X account and more details about the project. It read, “Salman Khan - A Phenomenon who has delivered countless moments of celebration to audiences across the world … Now joins hands with our very own, dearest blockbuster filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally for #SVC63. #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm goes on floors this April… destined for glory.”

Salman Khan has announced his next film, an action drama directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be backed by producer Dil Raju. On Monday, Salman took to his X account to announce the exciting new collaboration, which will be his next project after Maatrubhumi.

About Vamshi Paidipally Vamshi Paidipally made his directorial debut with the Prabhas-starrer Munna and soon established himself as a filmmaker delivering star-driven spectacles. He went on to direct Brindavanam with Jr NTR, the action entertainer Yevadu featuring Ram Charan and Allu Arjun playing cameo, and Maharshi, which won him the National Film Award. Vamshi also directed Tamil superstar Vijay in the blockbuster Varisu.

The new film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju has produced over 60 films and won two National Film Awards for producing Telugu films Maharshi and Shatamanam Bhavati.

The filmmaker–producer duo joins hands with Salman Khan for the very first time. Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have previously collaborated on five successful films, all of which became major blockbusters. With production set to begin next month, more details about the film will be unveiled soon.

Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of the war drama, titled Maatrubhumi. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, it stars Salman as an Indian Army Colonel leading his men against a bigger Chinese force in one of the Indian armed forces’ famous tales of last stand. The makers say that the film aims to present an unflinching portrayal of courage, sacrifice, and resilience, while balancing the intensity of conflict with the intimacy of love and family. The film was set to release in theatres on April 17, but was postponed. A new date is yet to be officially confirmed.