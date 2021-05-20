Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / The Family Man makers Raj and DK ask fans to donate funds for struggling Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala
The Family Man makers Raj and DK ask fans to donate funds for struggling Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala

Veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala is struggling to make ends meet. She is reportedly in financial distress and also has to care for a bedridden daughter, suffering from TB.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 12:22 PM IST

Filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Wednesday asked their followers to support veteran Telugu actor Pavala Shyamala, who is currently in financial distress.

The Family Man creators took to Twitter and shared a link to a fundraiser for Shyamala, saying that the actor is in "dire straits" and needs help.

"We appeal to you to support a veteran Telugu actress, Pavala Shyamala. She's in dire straits, going through extreme financial difficulties, & seeking help. We are doing our bit. We urge our friends and colleagues to contribute to support her. Thank you," they wrote.


Shyamala started her acting career in Telugu cinema with 1984 movie Challenge. Over the years, she featured in supporting roles in hits like Khadgam, Andhrawala, Baba Lodge, and Golimar.

The fundraiser, started on milaap.org, stated that the actor has been in financial distress and is struggling to fulfill even the basic needs. "She has a daughter who is bedridden and unwell too. Her daughter is suffering from TB. To tend to her illness, she also had to sell her awards and trophies for money," it read.

Also read: Deepika Singh criticised for dancing in rain, posing with uprooted trees: 'You are dancing as your roof is intact'

The fundraiser, which aims to raise 5 lakh for the actor, will provide immediate financial aid to Shyamala for her survival and medical expenses.

So far, the fundraiser has raised 87,600 for the actor.


