Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares cryptic note on living in fear of husband's 'power, influence' amid separation rumours

On Monday, Isha took to Instagram and shared a post that read, "There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do."

In June this year, actor Isha Rikhi confirmed her marriage to singer Badshah , referring to him as her patidev. Now, days after fans began speculating that the two had separated, Isha has shared an emotional note about fighting battles that leave invisible scars. In the post, she admitted that she had been living in fear of her husband's power and influence.

The post further read, "Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I'm choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I'm finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay." The actor shared the post along with a broken-heart emoji.

Several celebrities came out in support of Isha. Jasmin Bhasin and Suyyash Rai sent her messages of love during the difficult time, while Punjabi actor Shruti Sodhi wrote, "You are a strong woman and everyone is with you." Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul commented, "You are strong." Actor Sahil Anand wrote, "Isha, we are always with you." Content creator Kavita also commented, "No one should go through this, but you are stronger than you think."

How did the separation rumours begin? A few days ago, Isha shared a montage of videos and pictures featuring herself and Badshah. The post was accompanied by a cryptic note that left social media wondering whether the couple had separated. She captioned the post, "Every storm is a lesson. Every prayer is hope," followed by a heartbreak emoji and a folded-hands emoji.

Isha Rikhi and Badshah's marriage Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The two parted ways in 2020. They have a daughter together, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, and continue to co-parent her.

Speculation about Badshah's wedding to Isha Rikhi first surfaced on March 24, when Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photos and videos online that appeared to be from the couple's wedding ceremony. The event seemed to be an intimate affair attended only by close family and friends.

Later, Badshah shared a cryptic post on social media featuring a series of photographs with a mystery woman whose face was deliberately hidden in every frame. Alongside the pictures, he wrote, "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

In June, during an Instagram session, a fan asked Isha why she and Badshah did not follow each other on social media despite being married. Responding with humour, she wrote, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."