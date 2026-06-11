Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to ‘pati dev’ Badshah months after wedding rumours: ‘My husband owes all an explanation’

Punjabi actor and model Isha Rikhi has officially confirmed that she is married to rapper Badshah, putting months of speculation to rest. Rumours of their wedding first surfaced in March this year after Isha's mother shared several wedding photos on social media. While Badshah has not yet issued any statement on the matter, Isha recently opened up during an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram handle.

Isha Rikhi confirms marriage to Badshah

During the Instagram session, one fan asked why the couple does not follow each other on social media despite being married. Responding with humour, Isha wrote, “I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience.”