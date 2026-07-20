BTS meet Tom Cruise at FIFA World Cup 2026 final, RM calls Hollywood icon 'King'. See photo

Interestingly, Jin had already met Tom Cruise earlier when the Hollywood star made a surprise appearance on BTS member's YouTube variety show, Run Jin. The episode was filmed during Tom's visit to South Korea to promote Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

On July 20, RM treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at the unforgettable night by posting a series of photos from the World Cup final on Instagram. One picture quickly grabbed attention as it showed all seven BTS members smiling alongside Hollywood star Tom Cruise. Adding to the excitement, RM tagged Cruise in the post and captioned it with a simple yet fitting, "King."

BTS turned the FIFA World Cup 2026 final into a night fans won't forget anytime soon. The K-pop superstars didn't just make history with a blockbuster halftime performance. They also shared memorable moments with Hollywood star Tom Cruise and streamer IShowSpeed, making the biggest football match in the world an even bigger pop culture event. Taking the stage at New York New Jersey Stadium during the Spain vs Argentina final, BTS became one of the co-headliners, along with Shakira, Madonna and Justin Bieber, of FIFA's first-ever World Cup Final Halftime Show.

Dressed in sporty looks with bold red accents, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook lit up the stadium with their signature stage presence. Their powerful performance quickly became one of the standout moments of the night, with fans inside the venue singing and cheering along.

BTS brought the energy to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final with a lively performance of their global hit Dynamite, giving the fan-favourite track a football-inspired twist for the special occasion. Their arrival on stage drew cheers as they performed on a vibrant set centred around the Earth Ball, a globe-shaped installation decorated with words like "Music," "Love," and "Thrive" to reflect the show's message of hope, unity and togetherness.

Speaking about finalists Spain and Argentina, the actor said, “Today, only two teams remain. Spain and Argentina. But these stories belong to each and every one of us, to every nation, to every player, to every supporter, to every volunteer, to every dream carried on the pitch. So as we gather for one final chapter, let us celebrate a tournament that brought the world together. Let us celebrate each other. This is football. This is UEFA. This is greatness.”

Calling football a universal language, he added, “Football is a language spoken without words, a force that unites people, that turns strangers into friends and reminds us of what we all have in common.”

Before the final kicked off, Tom Cruise addressed the packed stadium with a moving tribute to football's ability to unite the world. Reflecting on the tournament, he said, “30 days ago, 48 nations began a journey. They crossed oceans. They crossed borders. They crossed cultures. And together, they showed us why this game belongs to the world. From three countries across them and from every corner of the globe, we have witnessed greatness. And we have shared in moments of joy, moments of hope, moments we will never forget.”

Reflecting on the milestone, BTS said, “The FIFA World Cup is something we've enjoyed watching since we were young, and it's a great honor to perform at the first-ever Halftime Show of the World Cup Final. We are thrilled to have shared the stage with incredible artists and children while spreading a message of love through a performance with such a meaningful purpose. It truly feels like a dream. We were able to stand on this stage thanks to the support of ARMY (BTS' official fandom) around the world. We'd like to thank everyone who has cheered us on.”

Beyond the entertainment, the halftime show also highlighted an important cause. The event supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise 100 million US dollars to expand access to quality education and sports opportunities for children in underserved communities across the world.

IShowSpeed's surprise BTS encounter goes viral Another backstage moment that quickly caught fans' attention was BTS' unexpected meeting with American streamer IShowSpeed during the World Cup final. Speed, who was livestreaming the match from a stadium suite, was in the middle of extra time when someone told him BTS were just outside in the hallway. He wasted no time, sprinting out to find them. The moment he spotted RM and J-Hope, he couldn't contain his excitement and shouted, “Oh my God! BTS! Can I get a picture?”

SUGA was the first to recognise him from afar. He yelled his names several times before j-hope and the other members recognising the internet star, greeting him with a handshake before pulling him in for a hug. Speed then went around meeting every member, exchanging hugs and handshakes with all seven. In true Speed fashion, he even pulled off one of his signature backflips, leaving the members cheering and laughing. Jung Kook, equally excited, was seen jumping with joy as he hugged the streamer.

The group happily stopped for a photo together, while Speed, still overwhelmed, kept saying, "Oh my god" and "This is lit," before telling BTS, “Big fan, bro. Big fan.”

RM replied with a smile, “I love watching your videos, bro,” after which the members thanked Speed before heading their separate ways. Interestingly, the group's leader also knew the real name of the streamer, which is Darren Watkins.

The wholesome interaction didn't end there. After Speed shared the clip on Instagram, RM and j-hope dropped fire, heart and raised-hands emojis in the comments, while V wrote, “We were just as amazed to meet you.” The video now has garnered over 200 million views on Instagram in just 10 hours.