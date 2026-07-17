BTS' Normal music video reveals what their everyday life looks like beyond the spotlight. Watch

BTS have released five versions of Normal— the original English version, the newly unveiled Korean version, clean and explicit editions, and an instrumental track. The music video, meanwhile, is full of references that fans will love spotting. It seems to revisit some of the group's most memorable eras, with callbacks to Boy in Luv, Young Forever, Blood Sweat & Tears, Fire and Spring Day, while signalling the beginning of a new chapter.

BTS have finally unveiled the music video for Normal, bringing an end to days of fan theories and online speculation. After teasing the release with fake tabloid headlines, cryptic social media hints and a marketing campaign that quickly went viral, the South Korean superstars dropped the music video and the Korean version of the song on Spotify on July 17. The track will make its way to all streaming platforms on July 19, giving fans worldwide another reason to revisit one of the standout songs from their latest album, Arirang .

One of the most striking moments is the urinal sequence, which mirrors a scene from the 2.0 music video and feels like a clear nod to the Boy in Luv era. Throughout the video, BTS reflect on how much life has changed for RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook since their debut. Between the chaos of packed schedules and the constant glare of fame are quieter moments at home with their loved ones, their pets, offering a glimpse into what “normal” looks like for them today.

The video unfolds in the aftermath of a celebration, following each member from the buzz of the previous night to the calm of the next morning. It also recreates the now-viral promotional image of all seven members standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of toilets, cleverly bringing the campaign full circle and giving fans one final payoff after weeks of speculation.

A campaign that had everyone talking Days before the music video dropped, BTS had already set the internet buzzing with a marketing campaign that left fans completely puzzled. It all started with full-page ads in the San Francisco Chronicle on July 13 and the New York Post on July 14. At first glance, they looked like genuine tabloid stories. The headline read, "BTS Seen in Bathroom Amid Mysterious Late-Night Gathering," accompanied by a photo of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook standing with their backs to the camera in front of a row of urinals.

The story only added to the mystery. It stated, "Questions have been raised following a late-night photo appearing to show all seven BTS members together in what appears to be an unexpected setting. While the gathering itself remains unconfirmed, some have questioned whether the situation was entirely normal…"

It didn't take long for fans to realise something was off. The word "normal" stood out in the ad, leading many to suspect it was teasing the ARIRANG track. Soon after, BTS changed their Instagram profile picture to "LAMRON"—"NORMAL" spelled backwards—sending ARMY into overdrive as theories flooded social media. The truth finally became clear when the group confirmed it was all part of the rollout for Normal.