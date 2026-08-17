Hayden Panettiere's last words on daughter, alcohol dependency revealed: ‘I was fooling myself’
Hayden Panettiere discussed her struggles with motherhood and recovery in a recent interview before her passing.
Hayden Panettiere shared insights about her bond with her daughter, Kaya, as well as her journey through motherhood and recovery in an interview released just weeks before her passing at the age of 36.
In a conversation with the parenting magazine Momé in July, Panettiere reflected on the traumatic and nearly fatal experience of Kaya's birth in December 2014. The actress revealed that she underwent three hours of surgery and needed seven blood transfusions.
Panettiere also mentioned her difficulty in establishing an immediate connection with her daughter after the birth.
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"I had always heard that moms feel an instant rush of love, but I didn't — and I had no idea why," she stated, as per People.
She mentioned that she resorted to alcohol as a means of coping with her feelings of emptiness and shame, which ultimately resulted in an "alcohol dependency."
Also Read: Hayden Panettiere cause of death revealed? New details emerge about 911 call, ‘overdose’ and ‘cardiac arrest’
Hayden Panettiere gave daughter's custody to Wladimir Klitschko
Panettiere later chose to grant custody of her daughter, Kaya, who was two years old at that time, to her former fiancé, Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko.
"It wasn't a decision I made lightly, nor was it a decision I even wanted to make," Panettiere mentioned. "I was going through a really challenging time in my life… I knew I needed to be able to put her first so that I could get the help I needed and be the mom she needed me to be."
Panettiere has entered rehabilitation, stating that a component of her treatment involves the process of self-forgiveness.
Also Read: Who is Wladimir Klitschko? Hayden Panettiere's ex-fiancé daughter and net worth in focus after her death
"You have to let go of what you wish you could change, and be present, and make the most of what you have now," she remarked.
On her bond with Kaya, she said, “I love my daughter, and I'm so proud of the young woman she is becoming. I talk to her all the time, and I feel so connected to her.” “One day she'll understand my story, and why I wasn't able to be with her all the time.”
Hayden Panettiere's struggle with postpartum depression
Panettiere began her treatment when Kaya was just 4 months old and was diagnosed with postpartum depression.
She received a prescription for medication to assist her in managing the condition, but the actress noted that it led to another issue.
The medication prevented her from "cracking," she explained, "but there was a catch: if I didn’t take them, I couldn’t sleep. If I did, I overslept."
“I walked into rehab addicted to one substance, and I walked out, completely dependent on something else,” she said.
Panettiere mentioned that taking Klonopin made her feel like a "zombie." At one point, she found herself waking up in a hospital after a colleague discovered her asleep and was unable to rouse her.
She resumed drinking, including vodka, initially convincing herself that "no one could smell it on" her breath.
“I was fooling myself,” she wrote in her May 2026 memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More