CJP protest news LIVE Updates: CJP on way to Delhi police station to seek action against right-wing 'influencer
CJP protest news LIVE: The Delhi Police, however, has rejected allegations of political interference in the case after an interview of Swantantra Bhardwaj went viral.
- 7 Mins agoCJP Protest News LIVE: Swatantra Bharadwaj says attack was ‘self defence’
- 25 Mins agoCJP delegation to reach Parliament Street police station shortly
- 26 Mins agoAISA says Swatantra Bhardwaj will not ‘get away’ with alleged assault on CJP protestors father
- 30 Mins agoCJP Protest News LIVE: Saurav Das questions Delhi Police over Swatantra Bhardwaj viral video
- 38 Mins ago‘Should Indians accept lawless system..’: CJP questions PM Modi on video of man alleging violence
- 1 Hr 7 Mins agoCJP members to reach Parliament Street police station soon
- 1 Hr 20 Mins agoHeavy security outside Parliament Street police station
- 1 Hr 24 Mins agoAbhijeet Dipke targets Delhi Police
- 1 Hr 30 Mins agoViral video names BJP leader Kapil Mishra
- 1 Hr 35 Mins agoWhat triggered today's protest?
CJP protest news LIVE: Members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) are set to gather at the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi on Friday, seeking action over a viral video in which a man allegedly claims to have assaulted the father of a student protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar....Read More
CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the outfit's members would reach the police station at 10 am to seek justice for Sanjay, the father of student protester Nishu, who was injured during the June 23 protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The development comes after a video interview of Swatantra Bhardwaj went viral. In the interview, Bhardwaj allegedly claims he assaulted Sanjay and says he escaped jail after a call from BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The claims have not been independently verified.
The Delhi Police, however, has rejected allegations of political interference in the case. New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said Sanjay suffered a head injury from the metal kada worn by one of the alleged assailants during a scuffle. Police said the injuries were assessed as "simple" at RML Hospital and that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station.
Police said two men, Suraj Kumar and Swatantra Bhardwaj, were detained from the spot, subsequently served notices and interrogated. A chargesheet will be filed before the competent court, according to the police.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Swatantra Bharadwaj says attack was ‘self defence’
CJP Protest News LIVE: Self-styled Hindutva “influencer” Swatantra Bharadwaj on Friday clarified that what people are describing as an attack was done under “self defence,” claiming that the now-viral clip being shared on social media by Rahul Gandhi is fake.
In an interview to news agency ANI, Bharadwaj said, “What people are calling an attack was an act of self-defence. If I had not acted in self-defence, I could have been lynched by the mob or killed. There was no attempt to attack him.”
“The podcast clip that is being shared on social media by Rahul Gandhi and others is fake.”
He added that when he acted in self defense, the father of CJP protestor Nishu was hit on his head. “. When I acted in self-defence, he was hit on the head. As per his medical report from Delhi Police, he did not suffer major injuries. I am cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP delegation to reach Parliament Street police station shortly
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP delegation led by Co-Conveners Saurav Das & Ashutosh Ranka to reach the Parliament Street police station shortly.
CJP Protest News LIVE: AISA says Swatantra Bhardwaj will not ‘get away’ with alleged assault on CJP protestors father
CJP Protest News LIVE: The All India Students’ Association reacted to a viral podcast clip featuring self-styled Hindutva “influencer” Swatantra Bhardwaj, who allegedly claimed to have assaulted the father of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protester Nishu Azad during the Jantar Mantar protests.
The student organisation said the law would take its course and that Bhardwaj would not be spared punishment.
“It's done, bro. Don’t think u can get away with this. Law will take its course, n we'll make sure u get the strictest punishment possible. N there be a possibility all ur “bade bhai-jaans” get punished too! Law above all.” the official handle of AISA said on X.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Saurav Das questions Delhi Police over Swatantra Bhardwaj viral video
CJP Protest News LIVE: After a video of Swatantra Bhardwaj surfaced, in which he allegedly claimed that he had assaulted people during the Jantar Mantar protest and had been roaming around as part of the Delhi Police, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das questioned the Delhi Police over the allegations.
“Is this true, @CPDelhi? Criminal gang members openly masquerading as police officers—is this not a very urgent security threat in the capital of the country? Is this why the law and order situation is so bad?”
CJP Protest News LIVE: ‘Should Indians accept lawless system..’: CJP questions PM Modi on video of man alleging violence on protestors father
CJP Protest News LIVE: Cockroach Janta Party on Friday shared a video of a man allegedly claiming that he had the “guts” to break open the head of a protester’s father and admitting to it on camera.
The outfit questioned whether the prime minister would direct the Delhi Police to arrest the man over the alleged offences he appeared to admit to, or whether Indians should accept what it described as a lawless system.
“Mr PM Narendra Modi, this man is saying he has the गूदा to break open Nishu’s father’s head and admit it on camera. Will the PM order Delhi Police to arrest this man for the crimes he’s admitting? Or should Indians accept a lawless system?”
“Cockroaches have the गूदा to ensure justice for Nishu’s father,” it added.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi Police rejects political interference allegations
CJP Protest News LIVE: Delhi Police has rejected allegations that political influence was used to shield those accused in the Jantar Mantar assault case.
New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said the allegations of "undue influence or interference" were "factually incorrect and baseless".
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP members to reach Parliament Street police station soon
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP spokesperson Saurav Das had said the outfit's members would reach the Parliament Street police station at 10 am on Friday to seek action in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay, father of student protester Nishu.
The protest is expected to begin soon.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Heavy security outside Parliament Street police station
CJP Protest News LIVE: Heavy security has been deployed outside the Parliament Street police station-cum-DCP New Delhi office ahead of the CJP members’ arrival.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Abhijeet Dipke targets Delhi Police
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has accused Delhi Police of failing to take action against those allegedly involved in the Jantar Mantar assault.
Dipke alleged that DCP Sachin Sharma refused to arrest the accused and told CJP representatives they were free to approach the courts.
These allegations have not been independently verified.
CJP Protest News LIVE: Viral video names BJP leader Kapil Mishra
CJP Protest News LIVE: In the video shared by the CJP, Bhardwaj allegedly says he did not have to spend time in jail and claims he heard police saying they had received a call from BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
"I heard the police saying they received a call from Kapil Mishra. He is like my elder brother," he allegedly says.
The claim has not been independently verified, and Delhi Police has denied any political interference in the case.
CJP Protest News LIVE: What triggered today's protest?
CJP Protest News LIVE: The CJP's police station visit follows a viral video interview in which Swatantra Bhardwaj allegedly claims that he assaulted people during the Jantar Mantar protest, including Nishu's father Sanjay.
The CJP has demanded to know why Delhi Police has not taken action based on the alleged admission.
CJP Protest News LIVE: CJP had called off September 5 protest
CJP Protest News LIVE: The CJP's police station visit comes days after the outfit called off its proposed September 5 protest following assurances given by the Centre before the Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court had invoked its powers under Article 142 to quash FIRs registered in connection with pan-India protests held between July 20 and 25 over the NEET 2026 examination.