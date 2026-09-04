CJP protest news LIVE Updates: CJP on way to Delhi police station to seek action against right-wing 'influencer

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the outfit's members would reach the police station at 10 am to seek justice for Sanjay, the father of student protester Nishu, who was injured during the June 23 protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The development comes after a video interview of Swatantra Bhardwaj went viral. In the interview, Bhardwaj allegedly claims he assaulted Sanjay and says he escaped jail after a call from BJP leader Kapil Mishra. The claims have not been independently verified.

The Delhi Police, however, has rejected allegations of political interference in the case. New Delhi DCP Sachin Sharma said Sanjay suffered a head injury from the metal kada worn by one of the alleged assailants during a scuffle. Police said the injuries were assessed as "simple" at RML Hospital and that a case was registered at Parliament Street police station.

Police said two men, Suraj Kumar and Swatantra Bhardwaj, were detained from the spot, subsequently served notices and interrogated. A chargesheet will be filed before the competent court, according to the police.