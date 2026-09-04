Aamir Khan admits feeling ‘hurt’ after Reema Kagti scolded him on Lagaan sets: ‘I'm the producer’

This wasn't the first time Reema scolded Aamir. They had previously worked together on Lagaan, in which Aamir played the main lead and also served as the producer of the film. Reema, on the other hand, was the second assistant director on the film.

Speaking to We Are Yuvaa, Aamir shared that during Talaash, which Reema was directing, he had asked her if he could arrive one hour late on set as he wanted to attend former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's retirement party. However, the party ran late, and Aamir arrived almost 4-5 hours late. Aamir shared, “I thought, ‘Aaj Reema se daant kha lenge (Today I will accept scolding from Reea ). Sachin Tendulkar ke liye itna bhi chalega’ (Will accept this for Sachin). She blasted me.. she said, ‘How dare you come late? Is this your professionalism?’ Itna mujhe sunaya. I am still working on her (anger). We are getting there.”

On the occasion of his film Dil Chahta Hai turning 25, Aamir Khan and the film's cast and crew sat together to share their memories of the film. Meanwhile, Aamir also recalled the times he was scolded by filmmaker Reema Kagti for arriving late on the sets of Talaash and Lagaan.

While speaking during the interview, Aamir recalled how he had requested Reema to call him 15 minutes before the other cast and crew for breakfast, as he takes time to have his food. Reema, on the other hand, refused Aamir's request and decided not to make an exception for him. She told him that his hair and makeup team would not come 15 minutes before the others either.

Admitting that he was hurt by Reema's remark, he said, "I'm the producer, and she is scolding me. I said, 'It takes time for me.' She said, 'I don't care; you have to come.' She spoke to me very harshly. I felt hurt. It didn't affect her; she said, 'Very good, you can be read on time then.' After a week, exhausted, I went back to having breakfast there again."