Shah Rukh Khan roasts Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor teases King star in new ad; fans say, ‘cast them in a film’

Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starring together is a dream cast, and while fans eagerly wait to see the trio on the big screen, they once again got a glimpse of their star power in a latest commercial. The three actors have previously featured in advertisements for the same brand. Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in a new ad.

What is the ad? A new Rungta Steel advertisement features Shah Rukh, Alia and Ranbir. The ad begins with actor Bijendra Kala pitching an idea for the commercial, in which the three stars dance to Akshay Kumar's hit track Hookah Bar from his 2012 film Khiladi 786. The actors politely smile at the outrageous idea and pitch their own concepts instead. All three suggest unique scripts, drawing on their own films.

SRK suggests, “Don ko 12 mulkon ki police ne gher liya hai, par vo ghar tod nahi pa rahe kyunki vo Rungta TMT bar se bana hai (The police of 12 countries are looking for Don, but they can't break his home because it is made of Rungta TMT).”

Ranbir quickly jokes, referring to Shah Rukh's popular Don dialogue, and says, “Is ad ko jhelna mushkil hi nahi, namumkin hai (It's just impossible to bear this ad).” He then goes on to suggest his own idea. “Ek Rockstar hota hai, apni life ka best performance deta hai, duniya hila deta hai, par stage nahi hilta kyunki vo Rungta bar se bana hai (There is a rockstar who delivers the best performance of his life and shakes up the world, yet the stage doesn't budge because it is made of Rungta Bars).”

Alia hilariously takes a dig at Ranbir and says, “O nadan parinde, beth ja.” She then shares her idea, referencing her film Jigra, and says, “Sir, mera wala simple, ek ladki hai, uska bhai jail mein hai, par vo jail tod nahi pa rahi kyunki jail TMT bar se bana hai (Sir, mine is simple: there’s a girl whose brother is in jail, but she can't break him out because the jail is made of these bars).”