Russo Brothers urge fans not to spoil Avengers: Endgame Encore as leaked scenes reveal Avengers: Doomsday links

The filmmakers also want fans who only watched the film at home to experience it on the big screen. They added, “There's a generation that only ever saw this movie in their living room. And we want to hear what it sounds like when they finally get to see it in a theater.”

"The most emotional night of our careers was sneaking into theaters on opening night of Avengers Endgame . We stood in the back and watched a thousand strangers react — the gasps, the cheers, the tears. We got chills. And may have shed a tear or two ourselves," they wrote.

The directors also remembered watching Endgame with audiences when it first opened in 2019. For them, seeing thousands of people react to the film in real time remains one of the most emotional moments of their careers.

With the re-release just around the corner, the Russo Brothers have also shared a message asking audiences to keep the new scenes a secret. “One last request. There are some new surprises in Avengers Endgame: Encore. Please don't spoil them for everyone else. Give them the same opportunity to discover those surprises that you had,” they wrote.

Avengers Endgame: Encore is returning to theatres with new footage, but some of those scenes have already made their way online. Days before the September 25 re-release, clips reportedly recorded during early screenings began circulating on social media, giving fans a glimpse at material that appears to connect the 2019 film to Avengers: Doomsday . Marvel Studios has been working to remove the leaked footage from various platforms. Following the leaks, Russo Brothers asked fans not to reveal the new surprises to those planning to watch the film in theatres.

What the leaked scenes show [Spoilers] According to reports, around four minutes of new footage have been added to Avengers Endgame: Encore. The scenes reportedly feature Doctor Doom, Bruce Banner, Loki, Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter, and the TVA, with several moments that seem to set up the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

One reported scene focuses on Bruce Banner, who lives alone in an underground facility while working on a gamma-ray suppressor to control the Hulk. His isolation is interrupted when an unknown visitor arrives. The person is believed to be Doctor Doom, who tells Banner, “I've come to collect you,” before Banner transforms into the Hulk.

The scene reportedly features green lighting and Latverian symbols, which has led to speculation about Doom's plans for Banner and whether the Hulk could appear in a different form in Doomsday. The footage, however, does not confirm those theories.

Another new sequence reportedly gives a different meaning to the hammering sound heard during the original Endgame credits. The sound, which reminded audiences of Tony Stark building his first Iron Man suit, is reportedly accompanied by footage of Doctor Doom forging his mask. Given that Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as Victor von Doom, the scene has already prompted questions about whether there could be a deeper connection between Doom and Stark. However, the scene does not establish that Doctor Doom is a Tony Stark variant.

Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter's ending also reportedly gets an unexpected extension. After their long-awaited dance, the couple hears a knock at the door. Peggy answers it and finds Loki, dressed in his TVA uniform. He reportedly tells them that he can help them. The moment appears to tie Steve and Peggy's alternate timeline into the wider multiverse storyline and could also explain how Loki becomes involved in the events leading up to Doomsday.

The biggest reported addition takes place at the TVA, where Mobius and Ouroboros discover that multiple universes are heading towards a collision. The sequence reportedly shows as many as 3,000 universes being destroyed as the multiverse begins to collapse. It also reportedly features glimpses of realities that have already been lost, including the universe associated with Eric Bana's Hulk and the 2015 Fantastic Four film.

The mention of 3,000 universes has caught fans' attention because it could be a reference to Tony Stark's "I love you 3,000" line from Endgame.