Kashmera Shah says ‘stop glorifying homewreckers’ after Govinda visits Lalbaugcha Raja with rumoured girlfriend

On Wednesday, Kashmera took to Instagram and shared a picture along with a cryptic note that read, “I can't believe that people are glamorising and posting about ‘a mystery woman'. Stop glorifying homebreakers and stop idolising men who leave their devoted wives for younger ambitious girls. Disgusting. Expect more sanity and more morality from our people. Please stop this madness.” Kashmera is married to Krushna Abhishek, who is the nephew of Govinda.

Bollywood actor Govinda was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar while seeking blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja, while his wife, Sunita Ahuja , visited the pandal alone. Following this, Kashmera Shah took to social media and shared a cryptic post about “not glorifying homewreckers”. The post has led to speculation online that she was taking a dig at Govinda.

While Kashmera did not name anyone in her post, several social media users speculated that she was showing support for her ‘mami’, Sunita Ahuja, as the post came shortly after Govinda was spotted with Komal Rani Swarnkar. One fan commented, “So good to see that Sunita has the support of a strong woman like you.” Another wrote, “Thank you for standing for the right. Sunita ji needed you.” A third fan commented, “So proud of you, Kashmera, that you took a stand for Sunita Ji.”

On Wednesday, Govinda was spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja seeking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. However, what caught attention was that the actor visited the pandal with his rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani Swarnkar, who is also set to star opposite him in their upcoming film, Roopa. A video of the two at Lalbaugcha Raja quickly surfaced on social media. Interestingly, Govinda visited the Ganpati pandal just hours after his wife, Sunita Ahuja, offered prayers there alone.

Later, Sunita was spotted at the Mumbai airport and, while speaking to the paparazzi, seemingly took a dig at Govinda’s visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with Komal. She was seen holding her pet dog as she said, “Insaano ko jitna bhi pyaar do faida nahi hai, dhoka hie dete hai. Inko (pets) pyaar karo hamesha chipke rehte hai. Winter mujhe hamesha chhodhne aata hai. Insaano se achche toh janwar hote hai (No matter how much love you give humans, it's of no use; they betray you. Love them (pets), they always cling to you. My dog always comes to drop me. Animals are better than humans). Janwaron se pyaar karo, insaano se nahi. Dhokebaaz hote hai insaan (Love animals, not humans. Humans are cheaters).”

About Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s strained relationship Sunita and Govinda married in 1987 and, over three decades later, in December, it was reported that Sunita had filed for divorce in family court. However, the two were seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together in 2025, seemingly quashing the divorce rumours. The same year, Sunita appeared on several podcasts and spoke about Govinda’s alleged multiple affairs.

In 2026, Govinda was spotted at the airport with Komal Rani Swarnkar, sparking link-up rumours about the two. Sunita subsequently called out Govinda for being seen with a woman whom she described as being “young enough to be his daughter”. She also called Govinda Komal Rani’s “sugar daddy”. The actor later reacted to Sunita’s remarks and warned her against defaming him.