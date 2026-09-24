Brad Pitt says dog co-star in Heart of the beast would 'do things not in the script', calls experience 'really moving'

Brad Pitt is all praises for his new co-star. The unique thing about this co-star is that he is canine rather than human. The actor is set to appear in Heart of the Beast, a survival drama directed by David Ayer that follows a man and his dog as they try to make their way out of the Alaskan wilderness. Brad Pitt and Uber in David Ayer's Heart of the Beast.

Brad Pitt hails his dog co-star In a recent press conference promoting the film, Brad said that co-starring with a dog was "a really moving experience".

Heart of the Beast is screening out of competition at Spain's San Sebastian Film Festival. On Wednesday, Brad addressed a press conference ahead of the screening, where he opened up about his experience of working on the film, particularly acting with Uber, the dog.

“I did have a really moving experience with Uber, who plays Odin, who our dog whisperer found in New Zealand, and we bonded quickly. There were times he would do things that were just amazing, that were not in the script that you see in the film, and his expressions, they really moved me with him in the close-up,” the 62-year-old Oscar winner told the reporters.

San Sebastian, the highest-profile film festival in the Spanish-speaking world, wraps up on Saturday. A total of 17 films are vying for the top awards in the official section, with a jury presided over by US director Ira Sachs.