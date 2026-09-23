Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan, best known for her work in Sudani from Nigeria, dies at 85
The veteran actor won a National Award (Special Mention) for her performance as Jameela in the film Sudani from Nigeria.
Savithri Sreedharan, the veteran Malayalam actor who won acclaim for her performance in Sudani from Nigeria, has died. She was 85. Chief Minister of Keralam, VD Satheesan, paid tribute to her legacy on Wednesday.
Sreedharan had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time, they said.
Her acting career and legacy
She had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. After nearly two decades in amateur theatre, she moved to the professional stage.
Eminent playwright K T Mohammed's play 'Deepasthambham Mahascharyam' marked a significant phase in her theatre career. She later acted with several prominent drama troupes.
Sreedharan was also a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre.
She made her film debut in 1991 with Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair's directorial venture 'Kadavu'.
After a long gap, she returned to the silver screen in 2018 with 'Sudani from Nigeria', earning widespread appreciation for her performance. Her role in the film won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019 and a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.
V D Sathesan wrote on X, "Expressing grief over the demise of renowned theater-film star Savitri Sreedharan. She, who enriched the theater stage for decades, secured a place in the hearts of Malayalis through films including 'Sudani from Nigeria'. She was an artist who amazed audiences with her natural acting.
Sharing in the sorrow of family members and colleagues over the passing of Savitri Sreedharan."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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