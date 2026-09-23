Malayalam actor Savithri Sreedharan, best known for her work in Sudani from Nigeria, dies at 85

Savithri Sreedharan, the veteran Malayalam actor who won acclaim for her performance in Sudani from Nigeria, has died. She was 85. Chief Minister of Keralam, VD Satheesan, paid tribute to her legacy on Wednesday. Savithri Sreedharan mostly worked in theatre and was a character actor.

Sreedharan had been suffering from age-related ailments for some time, they said.

Her acting career and legacy She had a four-decade-long career in theatre, having entered the amateur theatre scene at the age of 16. After nearly two decades in amateur theatre, she moved to the professional stage.

Eminent playwright K T Mohammed's play 'Deepasthambham Mahascharyam' marked a significant phase in her theatre career. She later acted with several prominent drama troupes.

Sreedharan was also a recipient of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi Award for her overall contribution to theatre.

She made her film debut in 1991 with Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair's directorial venture 'Kadavu'.

After a long gap, she returned to the silver screen in 2018 with 'Sudani from Nigeria', earning widespread appreciation for her performance. Her role in the film won her the Kerala State Film Award for Best Character Actress in 2019 and a Special Mention at the National Film Awards.