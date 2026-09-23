This LSE graduate left high-paying London job for Bollywood, replaced Katrina Kaif, left films to build hit chat show

She had a London School of Economics (LSE) degree, a well-paying consulting job in London and what looked like a conventional corporate career ahead of her. But Tara Sharma chose a path not many would take when they have a comfortable job and a salary that allows them to live well in London. Tara Sharma made her debut in Om Jai Jagadish (2002).

Tara was born to Indian author and playwright Partap Sharma and British artist and author Susan Sharma. Growing up in a family associated with arts and culture, Tara was drawn towards acting and also starred in commercials during her college days. It was those advertisements that eventually helped her land her first film.

Quit high-paying job in London for Bollywood After graduating from LSE, Tara worked as a consultant at Accenture for two years in London. During college and even after that, she modelled in India and featured in commercials for brands such as Lakme, Liril and Garnier. She also starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a Pepsi advertisement.

In an old interaction with Hindustan Times, she said, "I was doing a corporate job at Accenture in London, after studying at the London School of Economics. But I always wanted to act in films, so I quit my job and came to Mumbai."