The Paradise advance booking: Nani to get biggest opening of his career, beat HIT 3 despite A-rating
The Paradise advance booking: Srikanth Odela's film stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal in lead roles. It is releasing on September 24.
The Paradise advance booking: Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead role, is all set to premiere on Wednesday evening, with the film releasing on Thursday. The film has crossed the ₹35 crore mark in advance booking alone for its premieres and day one. It is now projected to give Nani his career-best opening, beating HIT: The Third Case.
The Paradise advance booking
According to trade sources, The Paradise has sold 1.78 lakh tickets for the premiere shows on Wednesday, bringing in ₹5.64 crore as of 3 PM. It also sold 9.17 lakh tickets for the shows on its opening day, Thursday, grossing ₹19.52 crore. It is faring better in Telangana, followed closely by Andhra Pradesh, than in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, and other regions.
Prathyangira Cinemas, the film’s distributor in North America and Australia, has stated that The Paradise collected $1.11 million ( ₹10.62 crore) in advance for its North American premieres. It is more than twice as much as Nani’s last film, HIT: The Third Case, which had brought in $450,000 ( ₹4.31 crore) from its premieres. They have also claimed that the film will become Nani’s highest opener in Australia, based solely on pre-sales.
Deep Dive
This means that The Paradise has already collected roughly ₹35.78 crore worldwide from advance booking alone. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the film has grossed ₹43 crore worldwide in pre-sales. Given that there’s still time for the premieres and opening day tickets to be sold, Nani is projected to have his career-best opening.
Nani’s top five openers so far
Sailesh Kolanu’s HIT 3 (2025), his last film, was also rated A and opened to a ₹37.81 crore worldwide collection. His first film with Odela, Dasara (2023), takes second place with a ₹36.28 crore opening.
|Movie name
|Day 1 opening worldwide
|HIT: The Third Case
|₹37.81 crore
|Dasara
|₹36.28 crore
|Saripodhaa Sanivaaram
|₹19.34 crore
|Middle Class Abbayi (MCA)
|₹15 crore
|Shyam Singha Roy
|₹12 crore
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) with Vivek Athreya registered a ₹19.34 crore opening worldwide. Middle Class Abbayi (MCA) (2017) by Venu Sriram, brought in around ₹15 crore, while Shyam Singha Roy (2021) with Rahul Sankrithyan collected around ₹12 crore gross.
The Paradise is expected to be the highest opening of his career despite the A-rating. Also starring Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar and Raghav Juyal, the film is set in 1980s Secunderabad. It tells the story of a marginalised community that battles systematic oppression and fights for its basic rights. Nani plays a character named Jadal in it.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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