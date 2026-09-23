Ambika hits back at sister Radha over accusations of cheque fraud: ‘Deeply painful and completely absurd’

On Monday, veteran actor Udayachandrika, popularly known as Radha, filed a formal police complaint on Monday against her sister, actor Ambika Nair, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair alias Arjun Nair, alleging they conspired to steal and forge invalid cheques to defraud her of nearly ₹50 crore. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, Ambika has now responded to these accusations and denied any wrongdoing. Ambika categorically denied the charges and said there was no truth in Radha's complaint.

Ambika's response In a high-profile family feud involving 1980s South Indian screen icons, actress Radha has lodged a formal police complaint with the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, alleging that her sister, actress Ambika, and their brother, Mallikarjuna Kunjan Nair, stole signed blank cheques from her residence to unlawfully encash nearly ₹46 crore.

ddressing the media following the complaint, Ambika categorically denied the charges and said there was "no truth" in Radha's complaint besides expressing distress over the family matter reaching the police.

With Radha, in her complaint, alleging that Ambika trespassed into her room and stole signed cheques, Ambika firmly rejected the charges, describing Radha as "extremely meticulous" with her personal belongings and number-locked bags, making theft impossible.

"I worked day and night in my youth for my siblings. To be accused of stealing a cheque from a room is deeply painful and completely absurd. How come it is possible, if she (Radha) is so careful with her belongings," Ambika added.

Ambika also maintained that Radha's manager handed over five signed cheques as part of a formal financial settlement regarding ARS property shares and gold.

"ARS Gardens was built with my hard-earned money and named with MGR's blessings. Seeing its name erased and my rightful shares denied forced us to seek legal recourse. We tried repeatedly to settle this within the family. Because legal proceedings are currently underway, I will respect the law and refrain from further public commentary", she said.

Context

As per the latest update from news agency PTI, in a detailed petition submitted to the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner, Radha stated she received an email alert from IDBI Bank's Porur branch on September 17. The alert notified her that five high-value cheques had been presented for encashment in Ambika's name. The cheques were written for ₹11 lakh, ₹13.17 crore, ₹27.73 crore ₹7 crore and ₹1.79 crore.

Radha immediately requested a stop payment, stating there was no money transaction or legally enforceable debt between her and her sister.