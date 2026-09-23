Pratik Gandhi says he lost roles for not looking ‘rich enough’, Arshad Warsi calls it ‘stupid’
Salman Khan's defense of Katrina Kaif against trolls has sparked discussions on beauty standards in the film industry.
Salman Khan blasting the trolls on Bigg Boss for targeting Katrina Kaif over her postpartum body has reignited the debate around beauty standards in the film industry. In a recent interaction, actors Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi shared that beauty standards aren't limited to women, and that men also face similar expectations.
Pratik Gandhi on losing out on roles for not looking ‘rich enough’
Speaking to News18, Pratik Gandhi opened up about losing out on roles for not looking ‘rich enough’. He said, “This happened in my initial years when I would audition for television shows. Even today, when I speak to my friends, I realise that the messages that get forwarded to aspiring actors is still the same. There’s a requirement of rich-looking actors and that those who are rich-looking only should apply. What’s this rich look? I don’t know. It’s very weird.”
Arshad couldn't help but chime in and calling it “the stupidest thing ever”. Meanwhile, director Tigmanshu Dhulia shared his two cents on the matter and said he believes it is linked to India's obsession with fair skin. He said casting directors often assume that rich people are fair-skinned and, while that is the wrong way to look at actors, they look for fair-complexioned, tall men or women to play wealthy characters.
‘Tomorrow if I say that I look like Hrithik Roshan, then I’m a fool’
Arshad said that nobody said that to an actor like Ajay Devgn. He, however, admitted that he doesn't fit the physical mould traditionally associated with Bollywood heroes and wants to be realistic about his looks and the roles he can or cannot get.
He said, “Tomorrow if I say that I look like Hrithik Roshan, then I’m a fool. One has got to be realistic. I’m not 6’2". I’ve to be realistic about that. These are simple facts. If a guy thinks he’s outstandingly good-looking, then he’s demented and has lost the plot. If you ask me to play Thor, I’ll have a problem with that because I’m not that person and that’s not how I look. You’ve to be practical somewhere.”
What's next for Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi?
For the unversed, Arshad and Pratik star together in the crime drama Ghamasaan, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Arshad will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King. Pratik will next be seen in Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? and Hum Hindustani.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.