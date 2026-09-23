Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Renu Sudhi in ICU after 5 rounds of chemotherapy; friend Sarika KB gives health update
Renu Sudhi revealed her cancer diagnosis in June this year, and Sarika KB says she has since been hospitalised. Here's what happened.
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 contestant Reshma P Thankachen, better known as Renu Sudhi, is in the ICU following five rounds of chemotherapy. Her friend and fellow contestant on BBM7, Sarika KB, posted a video to give a health update on Renu. This comes days after Renu had hoped that she was crossing the finish line when it came to chemo.
Sarika KB says Renu Sudhi in ICU
Content creator and anchor Sarika took to Instagram to post a video about Renu and share a health update with fans. Revealing that Renu’s health deteriorated following five rounds of chemo, she stated that her sister called to inform her that she is currently admitted to the ICU at the Government Medical College in Kottayam.
“Reality is often bitter, and I am here to tell you about a bitter reality. The condition of my dear friend Renu is very, very bad. She is in a critical condition. Her platelet count has dropped drastically. She has been admitted to the hospital,” said Sarika. She also claimed that Renu would ‘jump up to make videos’ after taking rest post chemo, but her fifth session seemed to take a toll on her.
“The doctor has said that Renu cannot withstand another round of chemotherapy, and that the hospital authorities cannot take such a risk,” she further divulged, adding that a PICC line has been attached to her body as she’s unable to eat. Sarika ended the video asking fans to pray for Renu’s recovery.
Know all about Renu Sudhi
Renu is the wife of comedian and mimicry artist Kollam Sudhi, who died in a road accident in June 2023. The couple have a son together, Rithul, and Kollam had Rahul from a previous marriage. Renu revealed in June 2026 that she was diagnosed with breast cancer, stating that she first noticed a lump in her breast when she was just 15.
“When I learned about the illness, my first thought was, ‘Oh God, why did you do this to me?’ It is true that before a disease strikes, many premonitions enter our minds. I felt in my heart that something (bad) was coming. Ultimately, everything is destiny. There is no point in blaming God. I believe in fate,” she said, talking about first finding a lump at 15, being widowed at 32 and being diagnosed with cancer by 34.
Just a few days ago, Renu had posted a video on her Instagram, writing that she was undergoing chemo for the fifth time. “5th chemo before my last chemo #renusudhi,” read her caption. She also included family moments in the video.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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