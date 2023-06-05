Home / Entertainment / Others / Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies at the age of 39 in car accident in Kerala

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi dies at the age of 39 in car accident in Kerala

PTI | ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 05, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Kollam Sudhi dies in car accident. He was 39. The actor was known for his roles in various TV shows and had also acted in movies.

Cine artiste and television personality Kollam Sudhi died on Monday. The late Malayalam actor was 39. Three other artistes suffered injuries, when the car Kollam Sudhi and they were travelling in met with an accident in Thrissur Kerala in the wee hours of Monday, police said. Also read: Malayalam actor Mamukkoya dies at 77 in Kozhikode after suffering cardiac arrest

Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi was 39.
Malayalam actor Kollam Sudhi was 39.

‘It was a head-on-collision’

Police said the car in which Kollam Sudhi (39), Ullas Aroor, Binu Adimali and Mahesh were travelling, collided with a truck at Kaipamangalam at 4.30am on Monday. "It was a head-on-collision. All of them were taken to the hospital but Sudhi lost his life. The other three are undergoing treatment," police told PTI.

Tributes pour in

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Kollam Sudhi, as per news agency PTI. He was known for his roles in various television programmes and had also acted in a couple of movies.

Actor Kalabhavan Shajohn shared a post on Instagram. Along with the late acror's photo, he wrote, "To a dear friend… Condolences…"

Malayalam actor Mamukkoya died in April

A few weeks ago, Malayalam actor-comedian Mamukkoya, who collapsed on a football field and suffered a cardiac arrest along with a brain haemorrhage, died in a private hospital in Kozhikode. He was 77. After he collapsed on a football field following a cardiac arrest, he was hospitalised and kept on a ventilator. He was undergoing treatment. However, his condition did not improve and he died in April.

With PTI inputs

