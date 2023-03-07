Malayalam actor Bala hospitalized, to undergo liver transplant; Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan pay him a visit

Actor Bala, who plays character roles in Malayalam films, was hospitalized on Tuesday in Kochi due to liver-related illness. As per reports, Bala had visited the hospital a week ago to consult with the doctors and he was advised to undergo liver transplant.

Bala is the brother of popular Tamil filmmaker Siva, who is currently busy working on a yet-untitled Tamil film with Suriya. Siva is expected to reach the hospital later on Tuesday to be with his brother’s family.

As per reports, members of Malayalam industry such as Unni Mukundan, Badusha and Vinusha Mohan, visited Bala and enquired about his health. Producer N.M Badusha took to his Facebook page and shared an update. He wrote in Malayalam, “Unni Mukundan, me, Vishnu Mohan, Swaraj and Vipin came to Amrita hospital today and visited actor Bala. Bala has spoken to everyone. There are no other issues currently. The doctor will inform me with more details later.”

Bala was last seen in the movie Shefeekkinte Santhosham, which was directed by Anup Pandalam. The film, which released last year, featured Bala in the role of a character named Ameer. The film which was written by Anup Pandalam himself had Unni Mukundan in a significant lead role.

Bala, who has also worked in a few Tamil films, is eyeing to make a strong comeback to the Malayalam film industry with a lot of ambitious projects in the pipeline. Some of the most anticipated films of the actor include Bilal, Sthalam, and My Dear Machans.

Last November, Bala opened up about a mistake he committed 12 years ago. He said in an interview, “I pray that no one goes through what I went through. I made a mistake 12 years ago. I didn’t listen to what my father said that day. Later, God corrected me and I still didn’t learn. I can’t reveal the mistake but knowingly or unknowingly, I still feel guilty about it even today. Now, my commitment is to God alone."

